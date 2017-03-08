Nats Beat Lincs 7-1

The London Nationals are one win away from wrapping up their best-of-seven playoff opener with the St. Marys Lincolns, thanks to a 7-1 win last night at Pyramid Recreation Centre.

London leads the series, three games to one. Game five goes tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Western Fair District.

Seven Nats scored last night, with Ethan Nother netting a goal and adding two assists.

Both teams had 33 shots on goal.

London leads series 3-1

March 8 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.

*March 10 London at St. Marys 7:30 p.m.

*March 11 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.

* if necessary