Nats Beat Lincs 7-1

March 8, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

The London Nationals are one win away from wrapping up their best-of-seven playoff opener with the St. Marys Lincolns, thanks to a 7-1 win last night at Pyramid Recreation Centre.

London leads the series, three games to one. Game five goes tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Western Fair District.

Seven Nats scored last night, with Ethan Nother netting a goal and adding two assists.

Both teams had 33 shots on goal.

March 8  St. Marys at London  7:30 p.m.
*March 10  London at St. Marys  7:30 p.m.
*March 11  St. Marys at London  7:30 p.m.
* if necessary

