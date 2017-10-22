Nats Beat Vipers
Saturday night at Western Fair Sports Centre, Brandon Glover scored twice as the London Nationals beat the LaSalle Vipers, 4-1.
London ups their record to 10-4.
Next Game: Wednesday, October 25 St. Thomas at London 7:30 p.m.
Saturday night at Western Fair Sports Centre, Brandon Glover scored twice as the London Nationals beat the LaSalle Vipers, 4-1.
London ups their record to 10-4.
Next Game: Wednesday, October 25 St. Thomas at London 7:30 p.m.
No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!