Nats Beat Vipers

October 22, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

Saturday night at Western Fair Sports Centre, Brandon Glover scored twice as the London Nationals beat the LaSalle Vipers, 4-1.

London ups their record to 10-4.

Next Game: Wednesday, October 25 St. Thomas at London 7:30 p.m.

