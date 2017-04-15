Nats Beat Cyclones In OT

Friday at Listowel, Brandon Glover scored at 16:47 in overtime to give the London Nationals a 4-3 win over the Cyclones, and a 1-0 lead in the Sutherland Cup best-of-seven semifinal.

Adam Sinclair scored twice for London, who were out shot, 39-34.

2017 OHA SUTHERLAND CUP SEMIFINALS

Game 2: Sat. Apr. 15 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London

Game 3: Mon. Apr. 17 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel

Game 4: Wed. Apr. 19 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London

*Game 5: Fri. Apr. 21 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel

*Game 6: Sat. Apr. 22 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London

*Game 7: Mon. Apr. 24 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel

(* if necessary)