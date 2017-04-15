Nats Beat Cyclones In OT

April 15, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

Friday at Listowel, Brandon Glover scored at 16:47 in overtime to give the London Nationals a 4-3 win over the Cyclones, and a 1-0 lead in the Sutherland Cup best-of-seven semifinal.

Adam Sinclair scored twice for London, who were out shot, 39-34.

2017 OHA SUTHERLAND CUP SEMIFINALS
 Game 2: Sat. Apr. 15 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London
Game 3: Mon. Apr. 17 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel
Game 4: Wed. Apr. 19 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London
*Game 5: Fri. Apr. 21 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel
*Game 6: Sat. Apr. 22 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London
*Game 7: Mon. Apr. 24 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel
(* if necessary)

 

Twitter Digg Delicious Stumbleupon Technorati Facebook Email
Nationals

About jeffreyreed

A leading Canadian communications professional. Corporate office www.JeffreyReedReporting.com established 1989.
View all posts by jeffreyreed

No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!