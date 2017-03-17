Maroons Draw First Blood

Thursday at Chatham, the Maroons beat the London Nationals, 4-1, to take the first game in their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal.

Adam Sinclair scored on a power play for London’s only goal.

Sutherland Cup Playoffs

Best-Of-Seven Western Conference Semifinal

Chatham leads 1-0



Saturday, March 18 at London 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 at Chatham 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22 at London 7:30 p.m.

*Thursday, March 23 at Chatham 7 p.m.

*Saturday, March 25 at London 7:30 p.m.

*Sunday, March 26 at Chatham 7 p.m.

* if necessary