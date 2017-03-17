Maroons Draw First Blood
Thursday at Chatham, the Maroons beat the London Nationals, 4-1, to take the first game in their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal.
Adam Sinclair scored on a power play for London’s only goal.
Sutherland Cup Playoffs
Best-Of-Seven Western Conference Semifinal
Chatham leads 1-0
Saturday, March 18 at London 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19 at Chatham 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22 at London 7:30 p.m.
*Thursday, March 23 at Chatham 7 p.m.
*Saturday, March 25 at London 7:30 p.m.
*Sunday, March 26 at Chatham 7 p.m.
* if necessary
