Lincs Beat Nats In Penalty-Filled Playoff
Friday night at St. Marys, the Lincolns tied their Jr. B playoff opener with the London Nationals, thanks to a 10-7 victory despite being out shot 40-29.
It was a spirited affair, with both teams accumulating almost 60 minutes each in penalty minutes. Click here for the game sheet.
Series tied 1-1
March 4 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.
March 7 London at St. Marys 7:30 p.m.
March 8 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.
*March 10 London at St. Marys 7:30 p.m.
*March 11 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.
* if necessary
