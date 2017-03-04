Lincs Beat Nats In Penalty-Filled Playoff

March 4, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

Friday night at St. Marys, the Lincolns tied their Jr. B playoff opener with the London Nationals, thanks to a 10-7 victory despite being out shot 40-29.

It was a spirited affair, with both teams accumulating almost 60 minutes each in penalty minutes. Click here for the game sheet.

Series tied 1-1
March 4  St. Marys at London  7:30 p.m.
March 7  London at St. Marys  7:30 p.m.
March 8  St. Marys at London  7:30 p.m.
*March 10  London at St. Marys  7:30 p.m.
*March 11  St. Marys at London  7:30 p.m.
* if necessary

Nationals

