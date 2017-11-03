Legionnaires Edge Nats In OT

November 3, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

Thursday at Sarnia, Alec DeKoning scored at 1:04 in overtime to give the Legionnaires a 3-2 win over the London Nationals.

After no scoring in the first period, the teams traded goals in the second and third periods. London’s Luke Drewitt scored at 8:07 in the third period to tie the game 2-2 and send it into OT.

Carson Brookshaw opened the scoring for London, who host the Strathroy Rockets next Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Nationals

