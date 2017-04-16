Cyclones Blank Nats, Tie Sutherland Cup Semifinal
Saturday at Western Fair Sports Centre, the Listowel Cyclones blanked the London Nationals, 3-0, to tie their best-of-seven Sutherland Cup semifinal 1-1.
2017 OHA SUTHERLAND CUP SEMIFINALS
Game 3: Mon. Apr. 17 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel
Game 4: Wed. Apr. 19 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London
Game 5: Fri. Apr. 21 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel
*Game 6: Sat. Apr. 22 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London
*Game 7: Mon. Apr. 24 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel
(* if necessary)
No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!