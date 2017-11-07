Yates Cup Highlights Mustangs This Week

LONDON, Ont. – It’s championship week at Western with the Mustangs women’s soccer and cross country teams heading to their respective U SPORTS championships, while the football team is set for a rematch with the Laurier Golden Hawks in the 110th Yates Cup on Saturday afternoon at TD Stadium.

Football – 110th Yates Cup

Saturday, November 11 – 1:00pm vs Laurier – Tune in live on CHCH, OUA.tv, Radio Western 94.9 FM and Newstalk 1290 CJBK

After a decisive 66-12 semi-final win over the Guelph Gryphons, the Mustangs are heading back to the Yates Cup as they’ll host the 110th edition this Saturday at TD Stadium, where they will face off against the Laurier Golden Hawks. It’ll be a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s final, which saw the Golden Hawks complete a come from behind victory on the last play of the game. The Golden Hawks went 6-2 this regular season, falling only to the Gryphons and the Mustangs, while the Mustangs completed a perfect 8-0 regular season. The winner of Saturday’s game will continue along the road to the Vanier Cup, and will head east to face either the Acadia Axemen or Saint Mary’s Huskies in the Uteck Bowl on November 18.

Women’s Soccer – U SPORTS Championship

Thursday, November 9 – 10am CST vs Laval – Tune in on USPORTS.live

The Mustangs are set to compete for a national title this week when they make the trip to Winnipeg to play in the U SPORTS Women’s Soccer Championship from Thursday to Sunday. Western enters the event as the OUA silver medalists after a heartbreaking loss in penalty kicks to the Guelph Gryphons in the OUA final, and will take on the Laval Rouge et Or in the national quarterfinals. Laval comes into the championship as the reigning RSEQ Champions and No. 1 seed, who have yet to be defeated in regular season or playoff action this year.

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country

Sunday, November 11 – U SPORTS Championships

Western will head west this weekend as the Mustangs cross country teams are traveling to the U SPORTS National Championships this weekend in Victoria, BC. Both teams have had impressive seasons, with consistent top finishes from Kristina Popadich and Ben Carson, and will look to finish off their schedule with another set of strong results this weekend.

Men’s Ice Hockey

Wednesday, November 8 – 7:00pm vs Toronto – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Friday, November 10 – 7:00pm vs York – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Saturday, November 11 – 7:00pm at Toronto – Tune in live on OUA.tv

After a slow start to the season, the Mustangs have bounced back with two straight wins over the Windsor Lancers and the Laurier Golden Hawks last week, and are now within one game of .500. This week the Mustangs will take on the top seeded York Lions, and will feature a home-and-home series with the Varsity Blues, hosting the Toronto based squad on Wednesday night before heading on the road for the return match on Saturday.

Women’s Ice Hockey

Saturday, November 11 – 7:00pm vs UOIT – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Sunday, November 12 – 3:00pm vs Queen’s – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Coming out of this past week with two hard-fought games against the Toronto Varsity Blues and the Ryerson Rams, the Mustangs are looking to improve on their third overall ranking in the OUA. The team will challenge the Queen’s Gaels, who sit atop the OUA, and UOIT Ridgebacks, who occupy seventh place, on home ice this weekend at Thompson Arena.

Women’s Basketball

Friday, November 10 – 6:00pm vs Windsor

After a huge weekend for the Mustangs that saw them earn a 60-59 win over Toronto on a buzzer beater along with a 66-55 win over Ryerson, the Mustangs will look to extend their winning streak. The team will be taking on Windsor at home, with first place in the OUA West on the line.

Men’s Basketball

Friday, November 10 – 8:00pm vs Windsor

The Mustangs split their weekend games, with a loss to Toronto, before a huge 62-59 victory over the two-time defending OUA champion Ryerson Rams. The 2-2 Mustangs will look to get over the .500 mark with a win over Windsor, who are currently tied with the Mustangs for second in the OUA West.

Women’s Volleyball

Saturday, November 11 – 6:00pm vs Brock

Sunday, November 12 – 2:00pm vs McMaster

Women’s Volleyball will aim to continue with their early season success, as they kick off a five-game homestand. The 2-0 Mustangs will face off against Brock on Saturday, before taking on their OUA West rivals in a rematch of last year’s OUA Gold medal game, which saw McMaster claim gold in five sets.

Men’s Volleyball

Saturday, November 11 – 8:00pm vs Brock

Sunday, November 12 – 4:00pm vs McMaster

Western is back in action after spending last week away from competition on the team’s first bye week of the season. Prior to the break the Mustangs split their season opening weekend with a loss to Guelph and a thrilling four set win over Waterloo. The team will look to build some momentum in the young season, as they take on Brock, and five time OUA defending champions, the McMaster Marauders this weekend at Alumni Hall.

Wrestling

Saturday, November 11 – Greater Toronto Open

After a strong showing at the McMaster Open to open up their season, the Mustangs wrestlers will be hitting the road as they travel to Toronto for their next tournament. The team will be looking to build on their strong showing at McMaster, as they head further into the season.

That’s not all on the schedule, as the fencing team is set to host the Western Open this weekend at Thames Hall, while the ringette team will stay close to home as they compete in the London Tournament that sees most of their games take place at Western Fair.

Fencing

Saturday, November 11 – Western Open

Ringette

Friday, November 10 – Sunday November 12 – London Tournament