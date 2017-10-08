Western Women Win Gold, Men Bronze At OUA Tennis Championships

MARKHAM, Ont. – For the second consecutive year the Western Mustangs have been crowned the OUA Women’s Tennis Champions, defeating the York Lions by a 4-3 score on Sunday afternoon at the Mayfair Parkway Racquet Club.

The win is not only the second straight championship victory for the Mustangs, but is also the sixth in program history.

Western’s men’s team will also be bringing home some hardware from the event as they captured bronze with a 7-0 win over the York Lions.

Helen He was named the OUA Women’s Player of the Year for the second consecutive season after going undefeated in singles matches at the No. 1 spot for the Mustangs. Mike Richards earned his second straight OUA Women’s Coach of the Year nod to go along with the team’s second consecutive banner.

Along with her Player of the Year honours, He was named an OUA All-Star for the third consecutive season, along with teammate Madeline Benn.

Men’s awards and all-stars will be presented later this evening following the conclusion of the gold medal final.

Women’s Gold Medal Match – Western 4 – York 3

Western was dominant in the opening doubles matches securing three convincing victories to earn the first point of the finals. From there, the teams exchanged singles wins with Western’s No. 1 Helen He controlling her top seeded match, while Lions No. 2 Julia Khalilova earned a tough three set victory in the second matchup. However, with further singles wins by Mustangs No. 5 and 6, Agathe Keromnes and Angela Crowley, Western sealed the deal on the back-to-back championships.

Men’s Bronze Medal Match – Western 7 – York 0

The Mustangs made quick work of the York Lions winning in a clean sweep, 7-0, to claim the OUA bronze medal on Sunday evening. After three strong wins in the doubles matches, Mustangs No. 1 Andre Szilvassy led the way winning a back-and-forth contest with Lions No. 1 Dylan Shan. With Szilvassy’s impressive win against the strong Shan, the remainder of the Western squad delivered convincing singles wins in the runaway victory.