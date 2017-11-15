Western This Week: Mustangs Bowl Bound

LONDON, Ont. – As banner season begins to wind down, many Western Mustangs teams continue along with regular season action with volleyball and hockey at home, while wrestling and basketball hit the road. Football continues on their quest for the Vanier Cup as they’ll head east to take on Acadia in the Uteck Bowl this Saturday.

Football

Saturday, November 18 – 12:30 p.m. Eastern – Tune in live on Sportsnet 360, SN Now, Radio Western 94.9 FM, and Newstalk 1290 CJBK

The Mustangs finished an undefeated OUA season this past weekend as they dominated the Laurier Golden Hawks 75-32 to win the Yates Cup. Western will now set its sights on the top team in the Atlantic conference, with the Mustangs set to take on the Acadia Axemen on Saturday afternoon. Acadia advanced to the national semifinal with a 45-38 double overtime win over Saint Mary’s on Tuesday, and will now have only a few days to prepare for the Mustangs arrival in Wolfville.

Saturday’s game will mark the first time that Western has headed east for a bowl game in more than 20 years, with the Mustangs defeating Acadia 55-45 in the 1995 Atlantic Bowl in Halifax.

Women’s Hockey

Thursday, November 16 – 7:00pm vs Guelph – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Saturday, November 18 – 3:00pm at Laurier – Tune in live on OUA.tv

This past weekend the Mustangs split their games as they topped the UOIT Ridgebacks 3-1, but fell to the undefeated Queen’s Gaels 4-0. Sitting at second in the OUA standings, the Mustangs are set to take on the Guelph Gryphons and Laurier Golden Hawks this week. The Mustangs share the second place seeding with the Gryphons, and are looking to break Guelph’s four game winning streak when they visit Thompson Arena in a rare Thursday night contest. The purple and white will then travel to Waterloo to take on the Golden Hawks, who haven’t quite found the same success as recent years, but a Laurier-Western matchup is always one to watch.

Men’s Hockey

Friday, November 17 – 7:00pm vs Guelph – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Saturday, November 18 – 7:00pm at Laurier – Tune in live on OUA.tv

The Mustangs are looking to bounce back after a tough week with three games against the Toronto Varsity Blues and the York Lions. The purple and white fell to Toronto twice this past week, with final scores of 4-1 and 4-2 going in the Blues favour. The Mustangs came close to besting the Lions, just falling short in a 5-4 shootout loss.

This week the Mustangs will host Guelph at Thompson Arena before heading to Waterloo to face the Laurier Golden Hawks. Western’s already faced both squads this year, falling to Guelph 5-4 on October 26 and toppling Laurier 3-2 back on November 4.

Women’s Basketball

Friday, November 17 – 10:00am at Ottawa – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Saturday, November 18 – 6:00pm at Carleton – Tune in live on OUA.tv

The Mustangs are coming off a tough game against the Windsor Lancers, who bested the Mustangs 89-62 to continue their undefeated season and maintain the top spot in the OUA West standings. Western’s schedule doesn’t get any easier this week as they head on the road for matchups against Ottawa and Carleton.

The Carleton Ravens are currently the first place team in the East division and have yet to lose a game this season. Ottawa is currently slotted in at fourth in the East, splitting their season with a 2-2 record. Friday’s matchup with Ottawa will not only be a tough one, it’s also a school day game with tip-off set for 10 a.m., meaning that the Mustangs will not only have to contend with the Gee-Gees but a few hundred rowdy elementary school students cheering on their hometown squad.

Men’s Basketball

Friday, November 17 – 12:00pm at Ottawa – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Saturday, November 18 – 8:00pm at Carleton – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Western heads into this week as the second place team in the OUA West after a big 93-78 win over Windsor on Friday night to move to 3-2 on the season. The Mustangs will look to capitalize on that momentum as they head on their toughest road trip of the year to take on Ottawa and Carleton.

The Ravens and Gee-Gees are currently first and third in the OUA East Division, with Carleton boasting an undefeated record early in the 2017-18 campaign. If a pair of matchups against two of Canada’s best teams wasn’t enough, the Mustangs will have to deal with a loud and boisterous crowd on Friday with a packed house in a school day game against the Gee-Gees on Friday.

Women’s Volleyball

Friday, November 17 – 6:00pm vs Windsor – Tune in live on OUA.tv

After two tough games with Brock and McMaster, the Mustangs gear up for another home game against Windsor this coming week. The purple and white fell to both the Badgers and Marauders this past week, with final scores of 3-2 and 3-1. This week the Mustangs are looking to break their two-game losing streak as they take on the sixth place Lancers, a team that the Mustangs swept their regular season series with last year.

Men’s Volleyball

Friday, November 17 – 8:00pm vs Windsor – Tune in live on OUA.tv

After splitting their two previous games against the Brock Badgers and McMaster Marauders, the Mustangs are ready to take the court against the Windsor Lancers this week. The Mustangs topped the Badgers with a decisive 3-1 win, and nearly overcame the Marauders, coming back from a 2-0 set deficit before falling in the fifth set 15-13. The Lancers currently sit in second in the OUA West Division with a 3-1 record, with their only loss of the season from their matchup with McMaster this past Saturday.

Wrestling

Saturday, November 18 – York Open

The Mustangs are off to a strong start this season, coming out of the Ryerson Open and McMaster Invitational with medals on both the men’s and women’s side. This past weekend in Toronto saw the team claim second overall, with seven individual medals. The Mustangs will be heading back to Toronto for the York Open this coming Saturday.

That’s not all that’s on the schedule as fencing heads to St. Catharines, women’s squash travels to Sarnia, and men’s squash heads south to Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Women’s Squash

Saturday, November 18 – Simon Warder Memorial

Men’s Squash

Saturday, November 18 – Williams College and Cornell

Fencing

Saturday, November 18 – Brock Open