Veltman, Hamadeh Mustangs Athletes Of The Week

Women’s volleyball player Kelsey Veltman and men’s volleyball player Zeid Hamadeh have been named the Lone Star Texas Grill Western Mustangs Athletes of the Week for the period ending March 5.

Veltman, a King’s College student from Brampton, Ont., helped the Mustangs earn their third consecutive trip to the OUA Final Four with a three set win over Queen’s on Saturday night in the OUA Quarter-finals. Veltman led all players with 18.5 points in the win, recording 13 kills, one ace, four solo blocks, and one assisted block.

Hamadeh, a Medical Sciences student from Ottawa, led the Mustangs with 21.5 points in the team’s five set loss to Ryerson in the OUA Quarter-finals. Hamadeh tallied 15 kills in the win, along with three assisted blocks. He was also dominant from the baseline, recording five aces on Saturday.