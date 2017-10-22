Mustangs Win OUA Women’s Lacrosse Championship

LONDON, Ont. – Katy De Snoo, Mikaela Harrison, and Hayley Liske each scored two goals to help the Western Mustangs win the OUA Women’s Lacrosse Championship with a 9-7 victory over the Queen’s Gaels on Sunday afternoon.

The win is the Mustangs seventh title in program history, and pulls Western to within one of the Laurier Golden Hawks for most titles in OUA history.

Western opened the scoring on Sunday, with Hayley Liske putting the purple and white on the board less than five minutes into the contest.

However, that early lead wouldn’t last long with Amelia Piccone scoring two minutes later to tie things up at 1-1. Piccone wasn’t done there however, as she’d add another goal around seven minutes later to put Queen’s ahead by one.

The Gaels would extend that lead to two goals shortly thereafter thanks to a marker from Sam French before the Mustangs responded with two goals from Harrison to tie things up once again.

Queen’s would wrap up the scoring in the first half with a goal from Alexa Fenton giving the Gaels a 4-3 lead heading into the break.

It was all Mustangs early in the second half, with the purple and white scoring six consecutive goals in the first 15 minutes to storm back and take a 9-4 lead.

De Snoo started things off with her first goal of the day just less than 90 seconds into the half, and was quickly followed by Hayley Liske’s second goal of the game. Western scored three goals over the next five minutes with De Snoo, Fawn Porter, and Samantha Mikulik providing the offence.

Harrison capped off the rapid scoring pace with a goal just past the midway point of the half to give Western a five-goal lead.

Queen’s answered back with three goals of their own, but that would be as close as things would get with the Mustangs taking the title with a 9-7 win.

Along with the championship title, six Mustangs were named OUA All-Stars at the event. Heather Pearson and Maegan McCrory earned spots on the Second Team at midfield and defence respectively, while Jacqueline Owens (defence), Hayley Liske (midfield), De Snoo (attack), and Claire Palmer (goaltender) were each named First Team All-Stars.