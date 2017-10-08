Mustangs Softball Squad Wins Fifth National Championship

OTTAWA – The Western Mustangs are on top of the Canadian collegiate softball mountain once again, defeating the Saskatchewan Huskies 5-4 on Sunday afternoon to claim the CCSA National Championship.

The title is the fifth in program history, and comes in the team’s seventh consecutive national final after winning four straight titles from 2011 to 2014 along with silver medals in 2015 and 2016.

Sunday’s win is also a bit of revenge for the Mustangs, who fell to the Huskies earlier in the tournament as well as in last year’s national championship final.

Rachael Jacques got the win in the pitcher’s circle, going all seven innings and striking out three batters while allowing only five hits and four runs. Kailey Stouts got the start for the Huskies, striking out two batters and giving up 12 hits in the loss.

Western didn’t wait long to put points on the board on Sunday, sending four runners across the plate in the first inning to build up an early lead.

That lead would be extended to 5-0 in the third before the Huskies clawed their way back by scoring four runs in the fourth off the bat of Carly Zultok.

Unfortunately for Saskatchewan that was as close as things would get, with Western claiming its fifth national title with a 5-4 victory.