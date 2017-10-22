Mustangs Win 8th Straight Ontario Softball Title

HICKSON, Ont. – Although it may have taken a little longer than scheduled, the Western Mustangs are once again the OIWFA Provincial Champions after a 1-0 win over the Laurier Golden Hawks on Sunday afternoon.

The win is the Mustangs eighth consecutive provincial title and 10th overall in program history.

Sunday’s game actually began back on October 15 before the game was suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning when the field became unplayable. Play resumed on Sunday with the teams tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the fifth and the Mustangs at the plate with one out.

Western scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth after Emma Murray got on base with a single and then proceed to steal second to get into scoring position, where Briar Balas drove her in to give the Mustangs the only run they’d need.

Rachael Jacques pitched all seven innings across the two-day game, striking out eight batters and allowing only two hits to earn the shutout. Following the game Jacques was named Championship MVP for her efforts.