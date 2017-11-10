Mustangs’ Vanin, Gleason OUA Award Winners

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Ontario University Athletics (OUA) announced its major award winners today with Western Mustangs linebacker Nick Vanin being named the OUA’s Russ Jackson Award nominee, while Paul Gleason won the Volunteer Coach of the Year award.

While the Western Mustangs were one of the of the most dominant teams on the field across the country this season, one of their student-athletes has also made his mark beyond the gridiron, as Nick Vanin has been named the OUA’s Russ Jackson Award nominee for exemplifying the attributes of academic achievement, football skill, and citizenship.

Not only does Vanin shine on the field, earning First Team All-Star honours in back-to-back years, but off of it as well thanks to his kind, loyal, and hard-working nature. Having already graduated from Western’s Physiology program with a 91.3% average, Vanin is currently in his first year of Medical School. Putting his intelligence and passion into action, the fifth-year linebacker is also a Researcher at the Victoria Research Laboratories, Centre for Critical Illness Research.

His community involvement doesn’t stop there; however, as Vanin has also taken part in numerous football and sport related activities – including the London Jr. Mustangs Football Club, Western Football Mentorship Program (which he created), and BMO Sports Day, to name a few – as well as a number of other realms that include the Women’s Community House and Sexual Assault Centre, Ronald McDonald House, and Andrew’s Legacy Fundraiser.

The multiple-time Academic All-Canadian has been a true standout in the realm of athletics, academics, and community, and the deserving recipient becomes the first Russ Jackson Award Nominee for the Western Mustangs in school history.

Guiding the Mustangs stellar defence is the Mustangs defensive coordinator and the OUA’s Volunteer Coach of the Year – Paul Gleason.

Gleason, the team’s second major award winner for 2017, serves as the Defensive Coordinator for the top-ranked Mustangs and represents the only part-time individual in such a role across the OUA. Working as a high-school teacher at St. Thomas Aquinas, the London, Ont. native spends countless hours preparing the team’s defensive game plan and implementing it during team practices; something that has translated into great on-field success. In 2017, Western led the OUA in yards allowed per game (288) and total points allowed (105).

It is clear where Gleason’s passions lie, as the award winner is even completing a book on the history of Mustang football, but his two decade involvement with Western is not the full story. Prior to his now five year stint in his current role with Western (and his additional roles with the team since 1998), Gleason served as a high-school football coach in London, as well as head coach for the London Senior Bowl All-Star Team – a game that he co-founded more than 20 years ago.