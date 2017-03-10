Mustangs Trio Named Men’s Volleyball All-Stars

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Ontario University Athletics (OUA) announced its men’s volleyball major awards and all-stars today with Western’s Mike Choja, Chris Newcombe, and Zeid Hamadeh all being named OUA West Second Team All-Stars.

Choja’s all-star nod is the second of his career after earning Second Team honours last season as well. In his fifth and final campaign with the Mustangs, Choja recorded 14 solo blocks and 37 assisted blocks, for an average of 0.85 per set, while also recording 2.2 points per frame.

Newcombe is an all-star for the first time after leading the Mustangs with 0.89 blocks per set. The Tavistock, Ont., native, registered 30 assisted and 20 solo blocks this season, and tied for third on the Mustangs leaderboard with 2.6 points per set.

Hamadeh is also a first time all-star, with the Medical Sciences student ranking second on the Mustangs with 2.9 points per set. He also contributed 16 service aces, good for second on the team, and averaged 1.22 digs per set throughout the regular season.