Mustangs This Week Sept. 27 – Oct. 1

Western Mustangs This Week: full schedule and preview for Sept. 27 to Oct. 1

September 27, 2017

LONDON, Ont. – Fall is officially here and the university sports season is in full swing, with 23 Western Mustangs teams competing in more than 40 events across Ontario, the Maritimes, and even the United States over the next few days.

Football

Saturday, September 30 – 1:00 p.m. at Laurier – Tune in live on OUA.tv, Radio Western 94.9 FM, and Newstalk 1290 CJBK

After a strong win over Queen’s at TD Stadium this past Saturday night, the Mustangs are looking to stay on top of the OUA standings as they head to Laurier this Saturday in a rematch of the 109th Yates Cup.

If the rematch of last year’s conference championship wasn’t exciting enough, the Mustangs and Golden Hawks remain as the only undefeated teams in the OUA and the winner of Saturday’s contest will be the favourite to lock up first place and earn home field advantage throughout the OUA playoffs.

Women’s Soccer

Saturday, September 30 – 1:00 p.m. vs. Windsor

Sunday, October 1 – 1:00 p.m. at York

Western continued to roll last week, extending their winning streak to seven games, and they’ll look to keep the momentum going with matchups against Windsor and York.

First up are the Lancers, who will make their way to London on Saturday afternoon as they look to avenge a 4-0 loss to the purple and white from back on September 13. The Mustangs will then head on the road for a contest against York, a team that Western topped 1-0 in the regular season opener on August 25.

Men’s Soccer

Saturday, September 30 – 3:15 p.m. vs. Windsor

Sunday, October 1 – 3:15 p.m. at York

After suffering their first two losses of the season last weekend the Mustangs are looking to bounce back as they take on the Lancers and Lions on Saturday and Sunday.

Western will be looking to repeat the success they had against both teams earlier this season, taking down the Lancers 3-1 on September 13, as well as posting a season opening 1-0 victory over York back in late August.

Rowing

Saturday, September 30 at Head of Trent

The Mustangs started off their season in impressive fashion at the Western Invitational two weeks ago and will look to continue to excel when they head to Peterborough this weekend for the Head of the Trent regatta. Last year’s event saw the Mustangs claim first place in 11 races, and they’ll be looking for similar results this weekend with the OUA Championships quickly approaching.

Cross Country

Saturday, September 30 – Louisville Classic

After posting strong results in both team and individual competition this past weekend at the Bill Salter Western International, the Mustangs will head south of the border this weekend when they compete at the Louisville Classic in Kentucky.

Kristina Popadich led the way for the purple and white at last year’s event, coming in eighth overall and setting a Mustangs course record with a time of 17:03.50.

Women’s Rugby

Friday, September 29 – 7:00 p.m. vs. York

It’s the final week of the regular season and both the Mustangs and York Lions will be looking to capture their first win of the year this Friday at Alumni Field. The last time Western met York in regular season action the Mustangs walked away with a 38-22 win, a result that the purple and white will be looking to repeat this Friday night.

Men’s Rugby

Saturday, September 30 – 3:00 p.m. at RMC

Coming off a 26-8 loss to Queen’s this past weekend the Mustangs are travelling back to Kingston to take on RMC this Saturday. The Mustangs are currently sitting at 2-2 this season, ranked fourth in the OUA standings, while RMC is coming off their first win of the season after besting Toronto on the Paladins home turf.

This coming weekend will see many more Mustangs travelling, with only men’s and women’s tennis and baseball in regular season action at home. Another 14 teams will head on the road to compete in both regular season and exhibition play, while women’s basketball has a pair of home exhibition contests, including the annual Leslie Petter Memorial Game on Thursday night at Medway High School.

Softball

Friday, September 29 – 7:00 p.m. at Guelph

Friday, September 29 – 9:00 p.m. at Guelph

Saturday, September 30 – 2:00 p.m. at Toronto

Saturday, September 30 – 4:00 p.m. at Toronto

Sunday, October 1 – 11:00 a.m. at Ryerson

Sunday, October 1– 1:00 p.m. at Ryerson

Baseball

Sunday, October 1 – 12:00 p.m. vs. Laurier

Sunday, October 1 – 3:30 p.m. vs. Laurier

Men’s and Women’s Golf

Thursday, September 28 at McMaster

Saturday, September 30 at Waterloo Invitational

Sunday, October 1 at Laurier Invitational

Swimming

Friday, September 29 at McMaster

Men’s Lacrosse

Saturday, September 30 – 3:00 p.m. at Laurentian

Sunday, October 1 – 5:00 p.m. at Toronto

Women’s Lacrosse

Saturday, September 30 – 9:45 a.m. vs. York – in Guelph

Saturday, September 30 – 2:00 p.m. vs. UOIT – in Guelph

Saturday, September 30 – 4:45 vs. Toronto – in Guelph

Women’s Tennis

Saturday, September 30 – 10 a.m. vs. Montréal

Sunday, October 1 – 12:00 p.m. at McMaster

Men’s Tennis

Saturday, September 30 – 2:00 p.m. vs. Montréal

Sunday, October 1 – 12:00 p.m. at McMaster

Field Hockey

Saturday, September 30 – 12:00 p.m. at Waterloo – in Toronto

Sunday, October 1 – 12:30 p.m. at Guelph – in Toronto

Ultimate Frisbee

Saturday, September 30 – Sunday, October 1 – Canadian Eastern University Ultimate Championships

Women’s Volleyball (Exhibition)

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 at Ottawa Invitational

Men’s Volleyball (Exhibition)

Friday, September 29 – Saturday, September 30 at Humber Tournament

Women’s Hockey (Exhibition)

Thursday, September 28 – 7:00 p.m. at SMU

Friday, September 29 – 7:00 p.m. at Dalhousie

Saturday, September 30 – 7:00 p.m. at UPEI

Men’s Hockey (Exhibition)

Saturday, September 30 at Michigan

Men’s Basketball (Exhibition)

Saturday, September 30 – 3:00 p.m. vs. UBC Okanagan

Women’s Basketball (Exhibition)

Thursday, September 28 – 7:00 p.m. vs. Humber College – Leslie Petter Memorial Game at Medway High School

Friday, September 29 – 7:00 p.m. vs. Manitoba