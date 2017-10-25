Mustangs This Week October 25-28

LONDON, Ont. – Banner Season rolls on this week with the cross country, field hockey, and rowing teams all heading to their respective OUA championships, while action on the court heats up with both basketball and volleyball starting regular season action.

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country

Saturday, October 28 – OUA Championships in Windsor

After putting up strong results all season the Mustangs are gearing up for the OUA Championships this coming Saturday in Windsor, Ontario. The Men’s team are looking to repeat as OUA Champions, while the women’s team is looking to top their fourth place finish last season.

Rowing

Friday, October 27 – OUA Novice Development Regatta

Saturday, October 28 – OUA Championships in St. Catharines

The Mustangs will look to repeat their success from a year ago as they aim to once again sweep the OUA Championships. Western’s women’s team is aiming to capture their fifth straight OUA title, while the men’s team is looking to go back to back after last year’s top finish.

Field Hockey

Friday, October 27 – October 29 – OUA Championship at York

After hosting the 2016 OUA Field Hockey Championship at TD Stadium the Mustangs are back on the road for this year’s edition as the team heads to York University this weekend. Western finished fifth in the regular season standings and will match up with Queen’s at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The Mustangs and Gaels split their regular season schedule this year, and Friday’s contest should be a close one to see who will advance to the semifinals.

Men’s Soccer – OUA Playoffs First Round

Wednesday, October 25 – 6:00pm vs Brock

Finishing the season fourth in the West division, the Mustangs will head into the playoffs against the fifth ranked Brock Badgers this Wednesday on home turf. Earlier in the season the Mustangs were able to best the Badgers, but in their last meeting the Badgers were able to come on top with a score of 3-1, a result the Mustangs will be looking to avenge on Wednesday night.

Women’s Soccer – OUA Quarterfinals

Sunday, October 29 – 12:00pm vs TBD

After a dominant regular season and currently riding a 14-game undefeated streak, the Mustangs are headed into the post-season as the top seeded team in the OUA West Division, and as the number three ranked team on the latest U SPORTS Top 10 poll. The Mustangs will have home field advantage for their OUA Quarterfinal game, as they welcome the lowest remaining seed in the West to Mustang Field on Sunday at noon.

Men’s Rugby – OUA Quarterfinals

Saturday, October 28 – 1:00pm at Laurier

The playoffs have arrived and the Mustangs are heading on the road to take on the Laurier Golden Hawks this Saturday afternoon in Waterloo. While the two sides didn’t meet in the regular season this year, the Mustangs came out on top in their last meeting in 2016, with Western taking down the Golden Hawks 63-28 at University Stadium.

Men’s Hockey

Thursday, October 26 – 7:30 at Guelph – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Saturday, October 28 – 7:15pm at Brock – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Coming off their first win of the season over the Ottawa Gee-Gees, the Mustangs are looking to carry that momentum as they head to Guelph this Thursday to take on the Gryphons at the Gryphon Centre before traveling to St. Catharines on Saturday evening for a matchup with the Brock Badgers. Western split with both teams last year during the regular season, and the Mustangs will aim to get this year’s series off to a good start this week.

Women’s Hockey

Friday, October 27 – 7:00pm vs Brock – Tune in live on OUA.tv and Radio Western 94.9 FM

Saturday, October 28 – 7:00pm vs Ryerson – Tune in live on OUA.tv

In their first two regular season games the Mustangs were able to put up decisive wins over Nipissing and Laurentian. Entering this week at number nine on the U SPORTS Top 10, the Mustangs are looking to add to their streak this Friday and Saturday at Thompson Arena, as they take on the Brock Badgers and Ryerson Rams. Although this weekend marks the Mustangs regular season home opener, the purple and white already know that their season will end at Thompson Arena this March when they host the 2018 U SPORTS Women’s Hockey Championship.

Women’s Basketball

Wednesday, October 25 – 6:00pm at Brock – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Saturday, October 28 – 12:00pm at Waterloo – Tune in live on OUA.tv

After a busy exhibition schedule the Mustangs will hit the court this week for their first glimpse of regular season action with a pair of road games against Brock and Waterloo. Western swept their matchups with the two squads last year, defeating Waterloo twice and Brock once in regular season action.

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday, October 25 – 8:00pm at Brock – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Saturday, October 28 – 2:00pm at Waterloo – Tune in live on OUA.tv

The OUA regular season tips off on Wednesday night and the Mustangs will start their season off on the road as the face the Brock Badgers and Waterloo Warriors. The purple and white will aim to flip the script on their two opponents, as Western fell to both Waterloo and Brock in regular season action last year.

Women’s Volleyball

Friday, October 27 – 6:00pm at Guelph – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Saturday, October 28 – 6:00pm at Waterloo – Tune in live on OUA.tv

After ending last season with a trip to the U SPORTS Women’s Volleyball Championship the Mustangs are back in action this week with their first pair of regular season contests. First up are the Guelph Gryphons on Friday night before Western heads to Waterloo to take on the Warriors on Saturday. Although Western defeated the Warriors in both regular season contests last year, they split with Guelph as the Gryphons were one of only a few teams able to best the Mustangs during last year’s campaign.

Men’s Volleyball

Friday, October 27 – 8:00pm at Guelph – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Saturday, October 28 – 8:00pm at Waterloo – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Western is set to start their regular season schedule this week as the team heads on the road for matchups with the Gryphons and Warriors on Friday and Saturday respectively. Friday night’s contest gives the Mustangs a chance to avenge their two losses to the Gryphons last year, while the Warriors will look to do the same to Western on Saturday, with the Mustangs taking both of last season’s meetings against the Warriors.

Two more Mustangs teams are in action this weekend, with the water polo team heading to Kingston for two games with Queen’s, while ringette hosts an exhibition game against the Western Region AAA squad.

Water Polo

Saturday, October 28 – at Queen’s

Sunday, October 29 – at Queen’s

Ringette

Saturday, October 28 – 7:45 vs Western Region AAA