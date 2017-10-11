Mustangs This Week Oct. 11-15

LONDON, Ont. – Although it may be Reading Week on the Western campus plenty of Mustangs teams are in action with 21 teams competing over the next few days. Men’s hockey will begin regular season play on Wednesday, while baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, and ultimate frisbee are all in championship action this weekend.

Softball

Friday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 15 – OIWFA Provincial Championship in Kitchener, Ont.

After winning their fifth CCSA National Championship on Sunday, the Mustangs will look to carry that momentum into this weekend, where they will look to win their seventh consecutive OIWFA Provincial Championship when they hit the field at the Peter Hallman Ball Yard in Kitchener.

Baseball

Friday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 15 – OUA Championships in Ajax, Ont.

Western will be looking to capture their third straight OUA title this weekend when they head to Ajax, Ont., for the OUA Baseball Championships. The two-time defending champions enter as the tournament’s third seed after going 9-7 throughout the regular season, and will look to make history and become only the second team to win three consecutive OUA titles. The first team to do it? Also the Mustangs, accomplishing the feat from 2005 to 2007.

Ultimate Frisbee

Friday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 15 – Canadian University Ultimate Championships in Ottawa, Ont.

The national championships have arrived for the Mustangs ultimate frisbee team, with the tournament set to kick off this Friday in the nation’s capital. Through two events so far the Mustangs open team earned a spot in the quarter-finals at the Steeltown Classic and finished eighth at the Eastern Canadian University Ultimate Championships, while the women’s team took fourth at the Eastern Canadians and won the top spot in Hamilton.

Men’s and Women’s Golf

Friday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 15 – OUA Championship in Kanata, Ont.

The best university golfers in Ontario will hit the course this weekend with the OUA Championships set to tee off on Friday afternoon at Loch March Golf and Country Club. Western enters the event with some momentum as the Mustangs have been nothing short of dominant in men’s competition this season. The purple and white have racked up win after win this year, including capturing gold in both team and individual play at the Toronto Invitational this past weekend.

Men’s Hockey

Wednesday, Oct. 11 – 7:00 p.m. at Waterloo

Friday, Oct. 13 – 7:00 p.m. at Yale (Exhibition)

Saturday, Oct. 14 – 7:00 p.m. at Princeton (Exhibition)

The Mustangs men’s hockey team will begin their new season on the road as they travel to Waterloo to take on the Warriors. Western and Waterloo split their regular season series last year with the home side taking the win in each game, a trend the Mustangs will look to reverse on Wednesday night. Western will follow their opening game up with a trip south to the NCAA to take on Yale and Princeton in a pair of exhibition contests this weekend before resuming their OUA schedule next week.

Women’s Soccer

Saturday, Oct. 14 – 1:00 p.m. vs Laurier

Sunday, Oct. 15 – 4:00 p.m. at Waterloo

The Mustangs will begin their weekend on their home turf with a matchup against a 6-2-5 Laurier Golden Hawks team after clinching first place in the OUA West this past weekend with two victories over Algoma. Western will then travel to Waterloo to take on a 5-2-5 Warriors team that is aiming to improve their playoff position over the last two weeks of the regular season.

Western is currently riding an 11-game winning streak and will look to extend that this coming weekend, as their look ahead towards the playoffs.

Men’s Soccer

Saturday, Oct. 14 – 3:15 p.m. vs Laurier

Sunday, Oct. 15 – 6:15 p.m. at Waterloo

After splitting a pair of games against the Algoma Thunderbirds this past weekend in Sault Ste. Marie, the Mustangs will be hosting the 3-7-3 Laurier Golden Hawks, as they look to move up the standings before the start of playoff action. The following day will see Western travel to Waterloo as they look for a victory against the 1-8-3 Warriors.

The Mustangs currently sit fourth place in the OUA West Division and are only four points out of second place with three games remaining on the schedule.

Women’s Rugby

Saturday, Oct. 14 – 1:00 p.m. at Trent

Following a dominant 50-10 victory over the Toronto Varsity Blues this past Saturday in the OUA consolation quarter-final match, the Mustangs found themselves advancing to face the Trent Excalibur in the consolation semifinals.

Saturday’s matchup will be the first time the two teams have squared off in regular season or playoff action since 2009, and Western will be facing a Trent squad that finished second in the Russell Division with a 3-2 record.

Men’s Rugby

Saturday, Oct. 14 – 3:00 p.m. vs Brock

Coming off a 36-14 victory over a gritty Trent team, the Mustangs will now look ahead to hosting the Brock Badgers with only two games remaining on the regular season schedule. Brock currently sits two spots above Western in the OUA conference standings, but Western could climb up the standings with a win on Saturday, making the game important for playoff positioning.

Rowing

Saturday, Oct. 14 at Brock Invitational

The OUA Championships are only a few weeks away and the Mustangs will be back on the water this weekend for their final event before they defend their provincial titles. Western put forth a strong showing in their most recent outing at the Head of the Trent, picking up six wins on the women’s side and three on the men’s, and they’ll look to do the same this weekend.

Cross Country

Friday, Oct. 13 at Marauder Bayfront Open

After establishing some Western records at the Louisville Classic a few weeks ago, the Mustangs are back north of the border and set for action in their final meet of the season before the OUA Championships as the purple and white will head to Hamilton this Friday to compete in the Marauder Bayfront Open.

Multiple Mustangs teams will begin to wind down their regular season schedules this week, with men’s and women’s lacrosse and field hockey all having only a few games left on the schedule. And while many are winding down, others are just beginning their year ringette has their second game of the season, and otheres compete in exhibition games to get familiar with their rosters, as women’s hockey, men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s volleyball will all take part in exhibition matchups this week.

Men’s Lacrosse

Friday, Oct. 13 – 8:00 p.m. vs Brock

Women’s Lacrosse

Saturday, Oct. 14 – 9:45 a.m. vs Trent – in Waterloo

Sunday, Oct. 14 – 3:00 p.m. vs Queen’s – in Waterloo

Field Hockey

Thursday, Oct. 12 – 7:30 p.m. at Waterloo

Ringette

Sunday, Oct. 15 – 7:00 p.m. at Waterloo-Duncan

Men’s Basketball (Exhibition)

Thursday, Oct. 12 – Sunday, Oct. 15 – at Saskatchewan Tournament

Women’s Basketball (Exhibition)

Friday, Oct. 13 – 7:00 p.m. vs St. Clair College

Saturday, Oct. 14 – vs McGill

Men’s Volleyball (Exhibition)

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 15 – at Brock Tournament

Women’s Volleyball (Exhibition)

Saturday, Oct. 14 – 1:00 p.m. at Toronto

Women’s Hockey (Exhibition)

Friday, Oct. 13 – 7:00 p.m. vs Toronto

Saturday, Oct. 14 – 4:00 p.m. vs Windsor