Mustangs This Week November 1-5

LONDON, Ont. – Banner season continues this week, as women’s soccer and men’s lacrosse both look to capture titles this weekend, while football continues their quest for the Yates Cup. Regular season action rolls on for the majority of Western teams, including men’s and women’s basketball who will host their first home games of the regular season this Friday.

Football – OUA Semifinals

Saturday, November 4 – 1:00 p.m. vs Guelph – Tune in live on Rogers Cable 13, OUA.tv, Radio Western 94.9 FM, and Newstalk 1290 CJBK

After a stellar undefeated season, the Mustangs are set to take on the Guelph Gryphons at TD Stadium in the OUA Semifinals this Saturday. While the Mustangs are heading into Saturday’s game after a bye week, the Gryphons earned their spot in the semifinal after coming on top 30-8 over the Ottawa Gee-Gee’s. This week’s showdown will be the second matchup of the season between the Gryphons and Mustangs, with Western emerging with a 41-34 overtime win back on September 4.

The winner of Saturday’s game will move on to the 110th Yates Cup on November 11, where they’ll face either the Laurier Golden Hawks or McMaster Marauders.

Women’s Soccer – OUA Final Four in Oshawa

Saturday, November 4 – 4:00 p.m. vs Queen’s – Tune in live on OUA.tv

The purple and white are heading to the OUA Final Four after a solid 4-0 win over the Waterloo Warriors in their quarterfinal match. It’s been a fantastic season so far for the Mustangs as the team finished atop the OUA West standings with only one loss, and are currently on a 15-game undefeated streak.

The Queen’s Gaels, Guelph Gryphons, and UOIT Ridgebacks will join the Mustangs this weekend to see who will claim the OUA Championship. Western will get started by taking on the Gaels on Saturday afternoon, a team that the Mustangs lost to by a 1-0 score in exhibition action at the Old Four Tournament.

Men’s Lacrosse – Baggataway Cup in Kingston

Friday, November 3 – 7:00 p.m. – Western vs. Queen’s – Quarter-finals

After defeating Laurentian 14-5 last week to earn their spot, the Mustangs are off to the Baggataway Cup this coming weekend and will look to defend their title against the top teams in the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association. Last year the Mustangs won their fourth championship in program history, and are looking to stay on top after finishing a 10-2 regular season.

Women’s Basketball

Friday, November 3 – 6:00 p.m. vs Toronto

Saturday, November 4 – 6:00 p.m. vs Ryerson

The Mustangs split their opening week games with a loss to Brock before bouncing back with a win over Waterloo, and they’ll look to keep their momentum rolling this weekend on home court at Alumni Hall. First up are the Toronto Varsity Blues in the Mustangs home opener on Friday night, then the purple and white will follow that up with a game against the Ryerson Rams on Saturday.

Men’s Basketball

Friday, November 3 – 8:00 p.m. vs Toronto

Saturday, November 4 – 8:00 p.m. vs Ryerson

After starting off their regular season on the road, the Mustangs will play in their first two home games of their OUA season this Friday and Saturday at Alumni Hall. The Mustangs split their first two games of the season, with an 83-58 loss to Brock, and a 69-62 win over Waterloo. The purple and white will play Toronto and Ryerson, who both came out on top in their first games of the regular season with each side earning a win over the Algoma Thunderbirds.

Women’s Hockey

Friday, November 3 – 7:00 p.m. vs Toronto – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Saturday, November 4 – 7:15 p.m. at Ryerson – Tune in live on OUA.tv

It was a two-game split for the Mustangs last week, with Western falling to Brock in the shootout before defeating the Ryerson Rams by a 3-1 score on Saturday night to hold down second place in the OUA standings. This week, the Mustangs will get started with an always tightly-played contest with the Toronto Varsity Blues on Friday night at Thompson Arena and then head on the road for a return match with the Rams.

Men’s Hockey

Friday, November 3 – 7:30 p.m. at Windsor – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Saturday, November 4 – 7:00 p.m. vs Laurier – Tune in live on OUA.tv

After tough games against the Guelph Gryphons and Brock Badgers, the Mustangs are hoping to regain momentum this week with a pair of games with Windsor and Laurier. On Friday the Mustangs will travel to the South Windsor Arena to take on the Lancers who sit just three points above Western in the OUA West standings. It’s then back to the familiar confines of Thompson Arena, where the purple and white will square off with the 4-1-1 Laurier Golden Hawks on Saturday night.

Rowing

Friday, November 3 and November 4– Canadian University Rowing Championships

Coming off OUA Championship action last week, the men’s and women’s rowing teams will head to Victoria, BC, to compete in the Canadian University Rowing Championships. Last weekend the women’s team claimed their fifth consecutive OUA title, dominating the competition and surpassing the second place Brock team by nearly 400 points. The men’s team took home second place at the Championship, finishing just behind the Badgers on the leaderboard.

Wrestling

Saturday, November 4 – at McMaster Invitational

The Mustangs will kick off their season this coming weekend at the McMaster Invitational in Hamilton, Ontario. Last season both men’s and women’s team came third at the OUA Championships, and they’ll be looking to build on that success when the season gets underway this week.

Four more Mustangs teams are in action this weekend, with both squash teams and fencing hitting the road, while ringette set will take on Cambridge in St. Mary’s.

Ringette

Saturday, November 4 – 5:15 p.m. vs Cambridge

Men’s Squash

Saturday, November 4 – Sunday, November 5 – Jester’s Crossover #1 – Kingston, Ont.

Saturday, November 4 – vs Navy

Women’s Squash

Saturday, November 4 – Sunday, November 5 – Jester’s Crossover #1 – Kingston, Ont.

Fencing

Friday, November 3 – November 5 – Canada Cup East