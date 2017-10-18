Mustangs This Week – Homecoming Week

LONDON, Ont. – It’s Homecoming Weekend on the Western campus and there are plenty of Mustangs games on the schedule with 17 teams in action this week. Two teams will compete for championships with women’s lacrosse heading to the OUA Championship, while softball will resume the previously suspended OIWFA Provincial Final on Sunday. It’s also the start of a new hockey season as women’s hockey will drop the puck on their regular season schedule on Friday before the men’s team hosts a very special game on Saturday night that will feature the retirement of Chris McCauley’s jersey.

Football

Saturday, October 21 – 1:00pm vs Ottawa – Tune in live on Rogers Cable 13, OUA.tv, Newstalk 1290 CJBK, and Western Radio 94.9 FM

The undefeated Mustangs football team will wrap up their regular season schedule with the team’s annual Homecoming game this Saturday afternoon against the Ottawa Gee-Gees at TD Stadium.

Ottawa enters this week’s game coming off an important 40-30 road win over the Waterloo Warriors last Saturday to clinch fourth place in the OUA standings. The Gee-Gees will be looking to end the Mustangs undefeated season as Ottawa tries to move up the standings heading into the first round of the playoffs next week.

Women’s Lacrosse

Friday, October 20 – Sunday, October 22 – OUA Championship at Laurier

The OUA Championship is here and the Mustangs come into the weekend on a 10-game winning streak and with only a single loss on their record this season. Western has been nothing short of dominant this year, averaging 14.2 goals per game while limiting their opposition to 4.2 goals per contest.

Softball – OIWFA Provincial Final

Sunday, October 22 – 11:30 a.m. vs Laurier in Innerkip, Ont.

Part two of the OIWFA Final goes this weekend after inclement weather forced last week’s game to be suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Mustangs at the plate. When play resumes on Sunday it will be with the score tied 0-0 as the Mustangs look to capture their eighth consecutive provincial championship.

Men’s Hockey

Friday, October 20 – 7:00pm vs Carleton – Tune in live on OUA.tv and Radio Western 94.9 FM

Saturday, October 21 – 7:00pm vs Ottawa – Tune in live on OUA.tv

After starting the regular season with a loss to Waterloo last week, the Mustangs are back in London and ready for their home opener this Friday against the Carleton Ravens. Western will follow up on Friday night’s opener with a very special contest against the Ottawa Gee-Gees on Saturday as Mustangs legend Chris McCauley’s jersey will be retired prior to puck drop at Thompson Arena.

Women’s Ice Hockey

Friday, October 20 – 4:30pm at Nipissing – Tune in live on OUA.tv

Saturday, October 21 –3:50pm at Laurentian – Tune in live on OUA.tv

The quest for the second national championship in program history starts this weekend for the Mustangs women’s hockey team with a pair of road games against Nipissing and Laurentian. As hosts of the 2018 U SPORTS Women’s Hockey Championship the Mustangs know they’ll have a shot at the Canadian title this March, but first they’ll look to prove their dominance in the OUA when their regular season schedule begins this weekend.

Men’s Soccer

Saturday, October 21 – 3:15pm at Guelph

The final weekend of the regular season is here and the Mustangs have already secured a home playoff game for next week by clinching fourth place in the OUA West. That’s not to say that the purple and white can’t move up the standings though, as they’re set to take on the Guelph Gryphons who sit only three points ahead of Western. The two teams played to a 2-2 draw earlier in the season, and a win by the Mustangs will give them a third place finish heading into the post-season.

Women’s Soccer

Saturday, October 21 –1:00pm at Guelph

With first place already locked up, the Mustangs will be out for a bit of revenge this weekend as they finish up their regular season schedule with a road game against Guelph. The Gryphons are the only team to defeat Western this season, topping the Mustangs 1-0 back on August 27, something that the purple and white will be aiming to avenge this Saturday.

Men’s Rugby

Friday, October 20 – 8:00pm at Guelph

Currently on a three-game winning streak, the Mustangs are looking to move into third place in the OUA standings this Friday as they take on the second place Guelph Gryphons in the regular season finale for both teams. The Gryphons have shut out their opponents in each of their last two games and have outscored teams 278-59 so far this season, presenting the Mustangs with a tough contest to wrap up the regular season.

Women’s Rugby

Friday, October 20 – 6:00 p.m. vs Brock

Coming off two decisive post-season wins over Toronto and Trent, the Mustangs have one more game on the schedule as they take on the Brock Badgers this Friday night at Alumni Field. This week’s game is a big one, as the winner gets the final spot in the top-ranked Shiels Division for next season. Brock has had a strong year as the top team in the Russell Division, outscoring opponents 376-58 through a 4-1 regular season campaign. However, the last time the two teams met it was the Mustangs putting up a big 78-0 win in the 2016 OUA quarter-finals.

That’s not all as eight other Mustangs teams will compete this weekend with field hockey and men’s lacrosse playing the final games of their regular season schedules, while ringette, fencing and squash continue regular season action and both women’s volleyball and basketball compete in exhibition contests.

Field Hockey

Wednesday, October 18 – 8:00pm at Guelph

Sunday, October 22 – 9:00am at York

Sunday, October 22 – 2:15pm at Toronto

Ringette

Thursday, October 19 – 9:00pm vs London Open A

Men’s Lacrosse

Friday, October 20 – 8:00pm vs Guelph

Men’s and Women’s Squash

Saturday, October 21 – at Waterloo

Fencing

Saturday, October 21 – at RMC Invitational

Women’s Volleyball (Exhibition)

Friday, October 20 – 7:00pm vs Ryerson

Saturday, October 21 – 10:30am vs Queen’s

Women’s Basketball (Exhibition)

Thursday, October 19 – Saturday, October 21 – Ryerson Tournament