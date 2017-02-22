Mustangs This Week February 22-26

It’s Reading Week at Western, but for the Mustangs it’s also playoff and championship season, with women’s basketball and women’s hockey in post-season contests, while the Mustangs track and field team heads to the OUA Championships. The first U SPORTS championships of the semester get underway this week, with the Mustangs wrestling and swimming teams set to compete in their respective national championships beginning this Friday.

Women’s Basketball – OUA Playoffs Preliminary Round

Western at Ottawa – Wednesday, February 22 – 7 p.m. – Tune in live on OUA.tv and CHRW Radio 94.9 FM

The playoffs have arrived, and the Mustangs are headed to the nation’s capital for a Preliminary Round matchup with the Ottawa Gee-Gees on Wednesday night.

Western and Ottawa have already faced off once this season, with the Gee-Gees narrowly escaping Alumni Hall with a 53-50 win back on January 27. Julia Curran scored 23 points in the loss, and the Mustangs will be looking for another strong performance from their second-year forward as they attempt to knock off the OUA’s sixth seed.

Women’s Hockey – OUA Quarterfinals

Game 1 – Western at Waterloo – Thursday, February 23 – 7 p.m. – Tune in live on OUA.tv and CHRW Radio 94.9 FM

Game 2 – Waterloo at Western – Friday, February 24 – 7 p.m. – Tune in live on OUA.tv and CHRW Radio 94.9 FM

Game 3 (If Necessary) – Western at Waterloo – Sunday, February 26 – 2:30 p.m. – Tune in live on OUA.tv and CHRW Radio 94.9 FM

Western enters the playoffs as the fifth ranked team in the OUA and with momentum on their side, as the Mustangs closed out the regular season with six straight wins. They’ll be looking for that streak to continue this week against Waterloo in the OUA Quarterfinals.

The two sides have squared off twice this season, with the Warriors coming out on top 4-2 on October 30 in London, while the Mustangs came away with a 2-1 win in double overtime back on November 26 in Waterloo. It’s also the second consecutive year that the two sides have met in the first round of the playoffs, with the Mustangs sweeping Waterloo in two games last season.

Swimming

Friday, February 24 – Sunday, February 26 – U SPORTS Championships at Sherbrooke

After taking silver at the OUA Championships earlier this month, the Mustangs will now head to Quebec to take on the best university swimmers in Canada at the U SPORTS Championships in Sherbrooke.

Western came away with 30 medals from the OUA Championship, and will look to build off that momentum this weekend. Last year’s national championship saw the Mustangs men’s team take fifth place overall, while the women’s team took sixth.

Wrestling

Friday, February 24 – Saturday, February 25 – U SPORTS Championships at Winnipeg

Western heads west this week, as the Mustangs will travel to Manitoba for the U SPORTS Championships, taking place this Friday and Saturday at the University of Winnipeg.

The Mustangs enter the event as the eighth-ranked women’s team and ninth-ranked men’s squad in the nation, and head into the weekend after winning 12 medals at the OUA Championship. Last season’s national championship saw the Mustangs finish in 11th place in the women’s team standings and ninth place on the men’s side.

Track and Field

Friday, February 24 – Saturday, February 25 – OUA Championships at York

Championship season kicks off this week for the track and field team, with the Mustangs set to head to York for the OUA Championships.

It’s been a strong 2016-17 campaign for the Mustangs, with both the men’s and women’s teams posting impressive results nearly every weekend. They’ll head into the OUA Championships as one of the top squads in the nation, as the team is ranked in third on both the women’s and men’s sides in the latest U SPORTS Top 10.

Women’s Volleyball

Friday, February 24 at Nipissing – 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 25 at York – 6 p.m.

After a splitting their games against Trent and Toronto last weekend, the Mustangs will wrap up their regular season schedule this week with a pair of road contests against Nipissing and York.

While the Mustangs have already secured home court advantage for the OUA Quarterfinals, their two opponents this week are in the midst of a battle for the final playoff spot in the OUA East Division. Both Nipissing and York are currently tied for fourth in the East and will be looking to upset Western to secure a spot in the post-season.

Men’s Volleyball

Friday, February 24 at Nipissing – 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 25 at York – 8 p.m.

The Mustangs will finish up their regular season schedule this week as they look to conclude their strong second half with wins over Nipissing and York on Friday and Saturday.

Currently tied for second in the OUA West with Guelph, Western has been on a roll since the calendar turned to 2017, going 7-2 so far this semester. In order to finish out with two more wins, the Mustangs will need to take down two of the top teams in the East. York leads the division with a 13-3 record, and is currently on an eight-game winning streak, while Nipissing is in third with a 11-5 mark, and are also riding a recent string of victories, coming out on top in each of their past three games.