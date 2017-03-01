Mustangs Taylor, Poulin Off To East-West Bowl

Western’s Alex Taylor and Jean-Gabriel Poulin selected for 2017 U SPORTS East-West Bowl

TORONTO – Two Western Mustangs have been selected to play in the 2017 U SPORTS East-West Bowl, with Alex Taylor and Jean-Gabriel Poulin set to participate in the 15th annual prospects showcase on Saturday, May 13, at Laval’s TELUS-UL Stadium.

The East-West Bowl brings together the top U SPORTS players heading into their Canadian Football League draft year.

Through three seasons with the Mustangs, Taylor has emerged as one of the top running backs in the nation, racking up 2,275 yards and an average of 8.4 yards per carry, while also scoring 24 touchdowns. The Winnipeg native has garnered multiple awards throughout his time at Western, earning a spot on the OUA All-Rookie Team in 2014, along with being named a two-time OUA All-Star and two-time U SPORTS All-Canadian.

Poulin has been a fixture of Western’s defence since arriving in the 2014 season, recording 68 solo tackles and 93 total stops in 22 regular season games played. He’s also tallied three sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, recovered two fumbles and recorded one interception. The Vanier College product was also a 2014 OUA All-Rookie alongside Taylor, and earned both OUA First Team All-Star and U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian honours this year.

In addition to the game itself, the 2017 edition of the event, which kicks off on Monday, May 8, includes four days of practices, a combine for participating players, a CFL free-agent camp, as well as the traditional East-West Bowl banquet. A detailed schedule is included below.

2017 U SPORTS EAST-WEST BOWL SCHEDULE:

Monday, May 8

18:00-18:30 Introduction meeting

20:00-21:30 Meetings

Tuesday, May 9

9:00-11:30 Combine for participating players (Telus Indoor)

14:00-16:00 Practice East & West (TELUS-UL Stadium)

18:45-20:30 Meetings

Wednesday, May 10

9:30-11:30 Practice East & West (TELUS-UL Stadium)

13:00-14:00 Meetings

15:00-17:00 Practice East & West (TELUS-UL Stadium)

19:15-20:45 Meetings

Thursday, May 11

9:30-11:30 Practice East & West (TELUS-UL Stadium)

13:00-14:00 Meetings

15:00-17:00 Practice East & West (TELUS-UL Stadium)

17:30 East-West Bowl banquet

19:15-20:45 Meetings

Friday, May 12

9:30-11:30 Practice East & West (TELUS-UL Stadium)

13:00-14:00 Meetings

15:00-16:00 Practice East (TELUS-UL Stadium)

16:00-17:00 Practice West (TELUS-UL Stadium)

Saturday, May 13

12:30-15:30 East-West Bowl Game (TELUS-UL Stadium)