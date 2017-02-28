Mustangs Sked February 28 – March 5

The athletics season has begun to wind down for the Mustangs just as midterm season is hitting its peak, with only six teams in action this weekend. Women’s volleyball is the only team of the six to hold a home court advantage, as they host the Queen’s Gaels on Saturday in the first round of the playoffs.

Women’s Volleyball – OUA Quarter-finals

Saturday, March 4 vs Queen’s – 7 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Western will host the Queen’s Gaels on Saturday evening to kick off the OUA Playoffs as they look for their third straight Final Four appearance. The Mustangs head into the match ranked second in the West (15-4) while the Gaels are third in the East (10-9).

Last time the two teams faced off Queen’s only managed to take one set off Western, while Candice Scott and Kelsey Veltman led the Mustangs to victory from the middle.

Men’s Volleyball – OUA Quarter-finals

Saturday, March 4 at Ryerson – 6 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

The Mustangs head into OUA Playoffs this weekend ranked third in the OUA West, and will face off against Ryerson on Saturday in a match that will determine who moves on to the Final Four. Western and the Rams met last year in the quarter-finals as well, where Ryerson came out on top to eventually take second place in Ontario and move on to the national championship.

The Rams went 12-6 throughout the course of the season, and won six of nine games in 2017, while the Mustangs have gone 8-3 since the beginning of January. October’s matchup between Western and Ryerson saw the Mustangs come out of Alumni Hall with a four-set victory to kick off the season.

Men’s and Women’s Squash

Friday, March 3 – Sunday, March 5 at Canadian University & College Squash Championships

Western’s men’s and women’s squash teams head on the road this weekend as they travel to Waterloo to compete in the Canadian University & Squash Championships at the Northfield Racquet and Fitness Club. The Mustangs enter the event with some momentum, after the women’s team took second place at the OUA Championships last month in Waterloo, while the men’s team captured their 34th consecutive OUA Championship.

Fencing

Friday, March 3 – Saturday, March 4 at OFA Provincial Championship

After wrapping up their OUA schedule, the Mustangs are back in action this weekend as they take on the best fencers in Ontario at the OFA Provincial Championship. The two-day event will be hosted at RMC in Kingston, and the Mustangs will be looking to build off of their seventh place finish at the OUA Men’s Championship, and their first place finish in the OUA Women’s Championship.

Ringette

Saturday, March 4 at Cambridge – 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 at Waterloo-Dawson – 7 p.m.

The Mustangs will head into their final weekend of regular season action on Saturday, first taking on Cambridge before moving on to Waterloo-Dawson the following day. The pair of games will be the final opportunity for Western to test their skills in a game setting before heading to Nepean for the AA Provincials next week.