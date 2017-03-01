Mustangs’ Shiddo OUA All-Rookie Selection

Western’s Omar Shiddo named to OUA Men’s Basketball All-Rookie Team

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Ontario University Athletics (OUA) announced its men’s basketball major awards and all-stars today, with Western’s Omar Shiddo earning a spot on the OUA All-Rookie Team.

Shiddo, who joined the Mustangs this season from Hoops Canada, had a standout debut campaign, leading the team in scoring with 15.5 points per game. The guard scored in the double digits in all but two regular season games, tying the Mustangs single game rookie scoring record with a 36-point effort on February 11 against the Laurier Golden Hawks.