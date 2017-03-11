Mustangs Scoreboard March 10
Women’s Volleyball – OUA Semifinals
Western 3 – Toronto 2 – Mustangs advance to the OUA Final and U SPORTS Championship
Game Recap: http://westernmustangs.ca/news/2017/3/10/womens-volleyball-vs-toronto-03-10-17.aspx
Track and Field – U SPORTS Championship
Women
1. Toronto – 65.5 points
2. Guelph – 63.5 points
3. Western – 47 points
Day Two Recap: http://westernmustangs.ca/news/2017/3/9/usports-track-and-field-championships-2017.aspx
Men
1. Guelph – 100 points
2. Laval – 45.5 points
3. Toronto – 28 points
5. Western – 25 points
Day Two Recap: http://westernmustangs.ca/news/2017/3/9/usports-track-and-field-championships-2017.aspx
Ringette – AA Provincials
Western 5 – Richmond Hill 4
Western 6 – Waterloo-Halfdan 1
