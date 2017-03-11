Mustangs Scoreboard March 10

Women’s Volleyball – OUA Semifinals

Western 3 – Toronto 2 – Mustangs advance to the OUA Final and U SPORTS Championship

Game Recap: http:​//westernmustangs.​ca/news/2017/3/10/womens-volle​yball-vs-toronto-03-10-17.aspx​

Track and Field – U SPORTS Championship

Women

1. Toronto – 65.5 points

2. Guelph – 63.5 points

3. Western – 47 points

Day Two Recap: http:​//westernmustangs.​ca/news/2017/3/9/usports-track​-and-field-championships-2017.​aspx​

Men

1. Guelph – 100 points

2. Laval – 45.5 points

3. Toronto – 28 points

5. Western – 25 points

Day Two Recap: http:​//westernmustangs.​ca/news/2017/3/9/usports-track​-and-field-championships-2017.​aspx​

Ringette – AA Provincials

Western 5 – Richmond Hill 4

Western 6 – Waterloo-Halfdan 1