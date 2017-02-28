Mustangs Puklicz, Curran OUA Second Team All-Stars

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Ontario University Athletics (OUA) announced its women’s basketball major awards and all-stars today, with Western’s Mackenzie Puklicz and Julia Curran being named OUA Second Team All-Stars.

Curran continues to develop into one of the best young players in the league and is an OUA Second Team All-Star after being named OUA Rookie of the Year a season ago. The Waterloo native played a key role in the Mustangs offensive and rebounding efforts, ranking second on the team with 14.2 points per game, while tying for first with 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Puklicz earns the second All-Star nod of her career after picking up First Team honours last season. The former London Rambler led the Mustangs in scoring, averaging 15.3 points a game, hitting double digits in all but four regular season contests. Puklicz also chipped in on the glass, grabbing six rebounds per game, while leading the team with 2.8 steals per matchup.