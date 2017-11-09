Mustangs’ Geraci U Sports Women’s Soccer Rookie Of The Year

Western’s Giulia Geraci named U SPORTS Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Year

WINNIPEG – Western Mustangs midfielder Giulia Geraci has been named the top first-year women’s soccer player in the nation as she was announced as the U SPORTS Rookie of the Year on Wednesday night at the All-Canadian Gala.

Along with Geraci’s honour, veteran Mustangs defender Jenna White was selected as a U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian.

On a young Mustangs squad, no player made a bigger impact in 2017 than first-year midfielder Giulia Geraci. In her debut season, Geraci was a consistent presence throughout the campaign, tying for the Mustangs team-lead and third in the nation with 11 regular season goals.

The Bradford, Ont., native didn’t wait long to make her mark, scoring the lone goal in her OUA debut to lead the Mustangs to a 1-0 win in their season opener against York. Geraci continued to put up points throughout the season, including posting five multi-goal games, with a season-high three goals against the Algoma Thunderbirds.

Her success continued into the postseason as she tallied two goals in the Mustangs’ OUA quarterfinal playoff matchup, leading Western to a 4-0 win over the Waterloo Warriors and earning a spot in the OUA Final Four.

Along with her U SPORTS Rookie of the Year honours, Geraci was also named to the U SPORTS All-Rookie team, and as an OUA West Second Team All-Star.

“Giulia has been a great addition for the squad this year,” said Mustangs head coach Martin Painter. “She’s been a consistent presence for us in the midfield all season, and has stepped in to make an immediate impact on our offence. We’re very happy with the progress she’s made in only her first season, and we’re excited about the years to come.”

Jenna White’s All-Canadian selection is the second year in a row that she’s earned a spot on the national all-star squad after being named to the Second Team last season. White is the leader of the Mustangs defence, and is no stranger to national accolades, finishing her career as a two-time All-Canadian as well as the 2014 Rookie of the Year.