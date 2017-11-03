Mustangs’ Geraci, Painter Collect OUA Women’s Soccer Hardware

LONDON, Ont. – Ontario University Athletics (OUA) announced its women’s soccer major awards and all-stars today, with Giulia Geraci winning OUA West Rookie of the Year, while Martin Painter was named OUA West Coach of the Year.

Along with the Mustangs two major award winners, the purple and white boasts an impressive five all-stars on their roster. Jenna White, Grace Grafham, and Julia Crnjac were all named OUA West First Team All-Stars, while Geraci and Sabrina De Nard both earned spots on the Second Team.

Coach of the Year (West) – Martin Painter, Western

Similar to the East, the West Division’s coach of the year also comes from the first place squad. After guiding the Western Mustangs to a nearly undefeated record in 2017, Martin Painter has earned Coach of the Year (West) honours for his efforts. Painter was tasked with leading a young Mustangs team with only two fifth-year players, but still managed to come away with just a single loss on the season and an impressive goal differential of +31.

Painter, who is a now a two-time OUA Coach of the Year after taking home the honours back in 2013), led the Mustangs on a season-ending unbeaten streak of 14 games, which has since been extended to 15 after the team’s quarterfinal win, and something he’ll look to continue in the team’s Final Four presence this weekend.

Rookie of the Year (West) – Giulia Geraci, Western

As mentioned, Painter’s Mustangs were a young squad this year, but one youngster in particular shone brightly in her first season of OUA action. The Rookie of the Year (West) goes to Giulia Geraci, after her impressive regular season saw her tie for the team lead in goals with 11.

Geraci was a key presence in the Western midfield, which helped her to twice earn Mustangs Athlete of the Week honours, which has also continued into the postseason. Not shying away from the province’s biggest stage, Geraci netted a pair of goals in the team’s quarterfinal win against Waterloo, and will surely be a big factor in the team’s quest for an OUA championship.

In addition to her Rookie of the Year honours, Geraci also picks up a Second Team All-Star nod along with teammate Sabrina De Nard who earns a spot on the Second Team for the second consecutive season.

Jenna White picked up her fourth all-star selection, earning a spot on the First Team for the third straight year to go along with a Second Team nod in 2014.

Joining White on the First Team are Grace Grafham, who earns a spot as an all-star for the first time in her career, as well as Julia Crnjac. Crnjac tied for the Mustangs team lead with 11 goals and finished the regular season on an eight game goal streak, a streak that’s moved to nine games with a goal in the Mustangs quarter-final win over Waterloo.