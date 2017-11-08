Mustangs Earn 17 OUA Football All-Star Selections

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Ontario University Athletics (OUA) announced its 2017 football All-Stars on Wednesday, with the Western Mustangs earning 17 spots on the provincial dream team.

Leading the charge with an unparalleled total of 17 All-Star nods are the Western Mustangs, and for clear reason. The London squad sat atop the OUA standings with an undefeated regular season, ranking as the province’s best offence and defence in terms of points scored and allowed.

Accounting for a great deal of the team’s points scored is the combination of First Team All-Stars QB Chris Merchant and RB Alex Taylor, as the two were magnificent in moving the ball both in the air and on the ground. Taylor sat second in the OUA with 118.7 YPG, while Merchant threw for just shy of 2,000 yards and ran for another 463 on the ground, totaling 16 touchdowns along the way.

Also chipping in with a team-leading 582 yards receiving and four touchdown receptions is Harry McMaster, who joins the Mustangs’ Second Team contingent, while Taylor’s backfield running mate, FB David Mackie, joins him on the First Team.

Not to be outdone, the team’s leading scorer came from none of these offensively gifted players, but rather, kicker Marc Liegghio, who more than doubled the scoring output of the next closest Mustangs player (130 points). Liegghio connected on 91% of his 32 field goal attempts, to sit second in the OUA, while also adding nearly 2,000 yards in the punt game. All of this helped Liegghio add another All-Star nod to his already impressive resume.

The top two tacklers on the Western squad, linebackers Jean-Gabriel Poulin and Nick Vanin, also earned All-Star selections with the two combining for over 70 takedowns on the year. CB Hakeem Johnson used his talent in stopping the passing game (2 INT, 3 pass break ups) to earn his All-Star selection, while DB Bleska Kambamba, DT Jimmy Hawley, and DB Jesse McNair also join a strong Mustangs contingent on the Second Team.

The dynamic rush/cover Fraser Sopik collects his second consecutive OUA All-Star selection on special teams, while his 32.5 tackles that featured 7.5 for a loss have also helped him earn a defensive nod on the Second Team.

The final Western representatives, meanwhile, come from a stout offensive line that includes First Team honourees T David Brown and G Matt Bettencourt – both earning the accolade for their hometown Mustangs – and Second Team All-Stars G Gregoire Bouchard and C Mark Wheatley.

Western will be back in action this Saturday, when the Mustangs take on the Laurier Golden Hawks in the 110th Yates Cup at TD Stadium. Game time is set for 1 p.m. and fans can catch all the action live on CHCH, OUA.tv, Radio Western 94.9 FM and Newstalk 1290 CJBK.