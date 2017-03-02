Mustangs Dominate OUA Track And Field Awards

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Ontario University Athletics (OUA) announced the 2016-17 track and field major awards today, with three Western Mustangs athletes capturing a total of five awards between them.

Following a record setting performance at the OUA championship last weekend, Western Mustang pentathlete Kaleigh Hole has been honoured as the Dr. Wendy Jerome Trophy award winner as the outstanding performer in women’s track and field.

Hole, a fifth-year kinesiology major, established a new OUA benchmark in the pentathlon after she finished the event with a total of 3834 points. The Virden, MB native finished first in three of the five events and no worse than second place in the remaining two. On her way to claiming gold, Hole finished first in the high jump (1.74m – OUA record), long jump (5.38m) and shot put (12.46m), while being the runner-up in both the 800m (2:32.00) and 60mH (9.02).

Beyond the field events, Hole was also the anchor of the Mustangs bronze medal winning 4x400m relay team that crossed the finish line in a time of 3:51.04.

Hole becomes the first Western student-athlete to capture the award since former Mustang Jen Cotton earned the honours following the 2010 OUA championship.

Not only was Hole named the Dr. Wendy Jerome Trophy winner but was also recognized as the OUA Field MVP as well after finishing second in the high jump (1.72m) and fifth in the long jump (5.31m).

However, Hole isn’t the only Mustangs student-athlete to be rewarded for a strong outing at the OUA championship as Western distance specialist Jack Sheffar has been awarded the Hec Phillips Trophy as the outstanding performer in men’s track and field.

The third-year standout left York with a pair of gold medals after finishing first in the 1500m (3:51.50) and 3000m (8:20.58) races.

In the 3000m event on Friday, Sheffar dominated the field, finishing 3.5 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. On Saturday in one of the most exciting races of the weekend, Sheffar used a late kick down the home stretch to nip McMaster’s Jeffery Tweedle at the line by just .01 seconds.

Representing his hometown Mustangs, Sheffar was also a member of Western’s 4 x 800m relay (7:48.36) team that finished fourth.

Both Hole and Sheffar will be OUA nominees for the Dr. Wendy Jerome Trophy and Hec Phillips Trophy at the U SPORTS level.

Keeping with the Mustangs, the program’s next major awards of the weekend go to sprinter Joy Spear Chief-Morris. After claiming three medals for the second straight year at the OUA championship, Spear Chief-Morris was also named OUA Track MVP for the second time in as many years.

In her final season with the Mustangs, Spear Chief-Morris shows no signs of slowing down as she won gold in the 60mH (8.28) and silver in the 60m (7.50). The Lethbridge, AB native also was a member of the Mustangs silver medal winning 4 x 200m (1:39.71) relay team.

Not only was Spear Chief-Morris rewarded for her accomplishments on the track but also for the time and energy she invests in the classroom and local community as she has been named the OUA Student-Athlete Community Service Award winner for the 2016-17 season.

A fifth-year social science student-athlete specializing in History with a minor in First Nations Studies, Spear Chief-Morris has been a U SPORTS Academic All-Canadian since transferring from the University of British Columbia.

Spear Chief-Morris’ passions extend beyond the classroom as she’s actively involved in the Indigenous community as a volunteer speaker/motivator for the Kainai 5k Community Fun Run, which encourages health and fitness in the Kainai community. She was also the keynote speaker at the Kainai Truth and Reconciliation Conference’s First Nations Track and Field Day where she spoke to 150 youth ages 12-14 about the power of sport.

As a member of the Mustangs track and field team, Spear Chief-Morris is an inspiring leader, mentor and motivator to her teammates both on and off the track.

The Western record holder in the 60m, 60mH, 4 x 200m first leg split of 24.4, is also the defending U SPORTS national champion in the 60m and bronze medalist in the 60m hurdles and 4 x 200m.