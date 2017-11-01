Mustangs Collect OUA Women’s Lacrosse Hardware

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Ontario University Athletics (OUA) announced its women’s lacrosse major awards and all-stars today, with Western’s Katy De Snoo being named Offensive Player of the Year and Jacqueline Owens winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Along with the two major awards, six Mustangs were named OUA All-Stars, with Claire Palmer, Hayley Liske, Owens, and De Snoo earning First Team honours, while Maegan McCrory and Heather Pearson were named to the Second Team.

Offensive Player of the Year – Katy De Snoo, Western

Building off of what was a strong 2016 campaign for the Western attack, in which she garnered a First-Team All-Star nod, Katy De Snoo did one better in 2017, capturing the Offensive Player of the Year Award to go along with her All-Star accolade.

It was an electrifying year for the third year star, something you can see right off the start. In Western’s first tilt with Brock, the Sciences major scored four of her teams 12 goals, and only got stronger from there. One of the major highlights in De Snoo’s offensive clinic this season was a three-game stretch towards the end of the year that saw her tally 13 goals and 12 assists.

Her strong offensive presence continued into the championships, meanwhile, capping off her team’s gold medal performance with a pair of markers in the finale, capping off a truly impressive, award-winning campaign.

Defensive Player of the Year – Jacqueline Owens, Western

De Snoo wasn’t the only major award winner to don Mustangs purple; however, as teammate Jacqueline Owens has been named the Defensive Player of the Year. This is the second straight season that a Western player takes home the honours (Maegan McCrory, 2016) and it was well-deserved for the Social Sciences major. Her defensive play cannot be understated for the gold-medal winning Mustangs, who surrendered a league-low 55 goals en route to a goal-differential of +130.

In addition to these major award winners come a host of other All-Stars from the Mustangs, including First Team standouts Claire Palmer and Hayley Liske, as well as Second Team All-Stars Maegan McCrory and Heather Pearson.

The complete list of major award winners and All-Stars is as follows:

Rookie of the Year – Amelia Piccone, Queen’s

Coach of the Year – Jeska Eedens, Toronto

First-Team All-Stars

Goalie – Claire Palmer, Western

Defence – Jacqueline Owens, Western

Defence – Emily Ferguson, Laurier

Defence – Kendra Byers, Brock

Midfield – Hayley Liske, Western

Midfield – Samantha French, Queen’s

Midfield – Sarah Jamieson, Toronto

Midfield – Mackenzie Robinson, Trent

Midfield – Olivia Langdon, Brock

Attack – Katy De Snoo, Western

Attack – Kiah Shanks, Queen’s

Attack – Leah Michel, Trent

Second-Team All-Stars

Goalie – Sabrina Schindel, McMaster

Defence – Maegan McCrory, Western

Defence – Annie Lloyd, Queen’s

Defence – June Shiraishi, Toronto

Midfield – Heather Pearson, Western

Midfield – Geneva Calder, Toronto

Midfield – Taylor Miller, Laurier

Midfield – Abby Clayton, Laurier

Midfield – Lindsey Highfield, Brock

Attack – Mary Anne Meerasabeer, Toronto

Attack – Sophie Skillen, McMaster

Attack – Sonya Mwambu, York