Mustangs’ Chief-Morris Wins Community Service Award

Western’s Joy Spear Chief-Morris wins U SPORTS Track and Field Student-Athlete Community Service Award

EDMONTON – U SPORTS announced its track and field major award winners today with Western’s Joy Spear Chief-Morris winning the women’s Student-Athlete Community Service Award.

Spear Chief-Morris, a social science student-athlete specializing in History with a minor in First Nations Studies, has been a U SPORTS Academic All-Canadian since transferring from the University of British Columbia.

Spear Chief-Morris’ passions extend beyond the classroom as she’s actively involved in the Indigenous community as a volunteer speaker/motivator for the Kainai 5k Community Fun Run, which encourages health and fitness in the Kainai community. She was also the keynote speaker at the Kainai Truth and Reconciliation Conference’s First Nations Track and Field Day, where she spoke to 150 youth ages 12-14 about the power of sport.

The Western record holder in the 60m, 60mH, and 4 x 200m first leg split of 24.4, is also the defending U SPORTS national champion in the 60m, bronze medalist in the 60m hurdles, and silver medalist in the 4x200m. Already this season, she won three medals at the OUA Championships, earning Women’s Track MVP honours for the second consecutive season.

“Joy is an exceptional student-athlete. Not only does she excel on the track and in the classroom, she is heavily involved in the Indigenous community as well, participating in numerous events,” said Western head coach Vickie Croley. “Joy is a leader, both on and off the track, and has demonstrated her ability to be a role model for not just her teammates, but also her coaches and younger athletes.”

The other nominees were Tess McDonald of the UNB Varsity Reds, Catherine Gagnon of the UQAM Citadins and Morgan Lawley from the Alberta Pandas.