Mustangs Announce 2017 Recruiting Class

LONDON, Ont. – The Western Mustangs football program officially welcomed 34 new players into the family on Thursday evening at an event unveiling the team’s 2017 recruiting class.

“This class can be characterized as an outstanding group of student-athletes. We’ve got some outstanding students here, and we believe some great character,” said Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall. “[Character] is important. We spend a lot of time together over the course of four or five years. You look at the time that we practice and train and you want to get a good group that are good people. We believe that we have some outstanding character on this team.”

“There’s still a few guys out there, there’s three or four guys that will finish off this class very nicely, but overall, I’m very, very happy with the quality and the depth of this class.”

This year’s recruiting class is made up of 14 players on offence, and 20 on defence. The majority of this year’s class is from Ontario including 18 players from London who will don the colours of their hometown Mustangs. Along with the 31 players from Ontario the Mustangs added two players from British Columbia, and one from Quebec.

“I think this class is a great class,” said Mustangs recruiting coordinator Chris Marcus. “A ton of talent, but more so, great character kids from great families. We’re really, really happy with the kids that are coming here. They come from strong academic backgrounds, so I think it’s one of our better classes.”

“Our main focus was the defensive line, and we’re still waiting for two or three commits on the d-line. We were also looking to improve our defensive secondary, and this may be one of the best defensive secondary classes we’ve had in a long time. Great talent, great football IQ from a lot of these kids, and we’re really happy with that [group].

“Traditionally Western’s attracted top student-athletes year-in and year-out, and this year is no different,” said offensive coordinator Steve Snyder. “Loaded with talented football players and high academic achievers, this is another strong class coming in to Western Football to carry on the great tradition we have here.”

Western’s 2017 recruits are certainly no strangers to success as 14 of the 34 recruits announced on Thursday were named as all-stars in their respective regions, while eight have played on a provincial team, four have or will soon represent Canada in international competition, and five were listed on CanadaFootballChat.com’s #CFC100 rankings.

The Mustangs kick off their 2017 schedule on August 27 on the road against the York Lions. Western’s first home game is the following week on September 4 when the Mustangs host the Guelph Gryphons, while Western’s annual Homecoming Weekend contest is scheduled for October 21 against the Ottawa Gee-Gees.

Information on each of this year’s recruits is available here.

Note: Athletes who commit to Mustangs teams will be eligible to compete at Western provided they are academically admissible to Western University and have applied through the normal process with the Ontario Universities’ Application Centre in Guelph, Ont.