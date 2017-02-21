Levesque, Hall Mustangs Athletes Of The Week

Women’s hockey player Evra Levesque and men’s badminton player Jack Hall have been named the Lone Star Texas Grill Western Mustangs Athletes of the Week for the period ending February 20.

Levesque, a Kinesiology student from Wawa, Ont., helped the Mustangs extend their winning streak to six games as they closed out their regular season schedule with a 3-2 overtime win over Queen’s this past Saturday. Levesque tallied both the game-tying and game-winning goals in the victory, along with adding an assist on Western’s other goal.

Hall, a Huron College student from Toronto, helped Western capture silver at the OUA Badminton Championship this past weekend at York University. Hall was named an OUA All-Star after winning six matches at the event, winning one singles match, three men’s doubles contests, and two mixed doubles matchups.