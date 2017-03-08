Kirkham, Iazzolino OUA All-Stars

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Ontario University Athletics (OUA) announced its women’s hockey major awards and all-stars today, with Western’s Lyndsay Kirkham earning a spot as a First Team All-Star and Brianna Iazzolino being named a Second Team All-Star.

Kirkham finished just one point back of OUA Player of the Year Krystin Lawrence for the league lead with 31 points in 24 games this season for the Mustangs. The Cranbrook, BC, native scored 19 goals this season, including tying for the OUA lead with five game-winning goals, while also leading all U SPORTS players with four hat tricks on the year.

For the second time in three seasons, Mustangs defenceman Brianna Iazzolino will infuse some purple into the OUA Second Team. Iazzolino, who also helped Canada take silver at the 2017 Winter Universiade, tallied four goals and nine assists in 23 games this season to close out her Mustangs career with 20 goals and 35 assists in 116 regular season games played.