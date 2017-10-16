Jeff Snyder Mustangs’ New Marketing, Sponsorship Manager

LONDON, Ont. – Western University’s Department of Sport and Recreation Services is pleased to announce the hiring of Jeff Snyder as its new Manager, Marketing and Sponsorship.

“We excited to have Jeff back as a member of the SRS staff at Western and filling a key role in our Department,” said Christine Stapleton, Director of Sport and Recreation Services. “We’re getting the best of both worlds with Jeff, as he not only brings world-class experience to his role, but he’s also familiar with the Western environment from his first time around in SRS.”

Snyder brings a wealth of both agency and sports marketing experience to the position, including serving in a similar role with the Department from 2005 to 2007 as the unit’s Sponsorship and Marketing Coordinator.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be re-joining the Sport and Recreation Services team at Western University. Few institutions in Canada combine the academic excellence with the history and tradition of athletic success as Western. I’m excited to work with the staff, coaches and corporate/community partners to help take the brand to the next level. My wife and I are looking forward to immersing ourselves both in the London community and the university.”

He comes to Western from Lumency Inc, formerly known as Desperado Marketing, where Snyder served as the Account Director, Sponsorship Practice, where he oversaw sponsorship audits, valuations and negotiations amassing into the nine figures for clients such as Tim Hortons, TELUS, Lexus, and Anheuser-Busch, among others.

Prior to joining Lumency, Snyder spent four years with Wasserman Media Group as both the Senior Manager, Golf Consulting, and Senior Manager, Consulting. With Wasserman Snyder helped launch the company’s Canadian consulting practice, worked with clients on optimizing their global sponsorship portfolios and processes, and also provided guidance to Canadian National Railway as the title sponsor of the CN Canadian Women’s Open, CN Future Links, and with the CFL Grey Cup.

Snyder’s sport-specific experience also includes time with the Kansas City Chiefs as the team’s Sponsorship Sales Manager and with Ohio University’s Intercollegiate Athletics program as the Assistant Director, Marketing.

A native of Waterloo, Snyder holds a Bachelor of Administrative and Commercial Studies – Finance and Administration degree from Western University, as well as both Master of Business Administration and Master of Sports Administration degrees from Ohio University.

Snyder begins his new role today, and will be located in the Western Student Recreation Centre.