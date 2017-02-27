Hole, Sheffar Mustangs Athletes Of The Week

Women’s track and field’s Kaleigh Hole and men’s track and field’s Jack Sheffar have been named the Lone Star Texas Grill Western Mustangs Athletes of the Week for the period ending February 26.

Hole, a Continuing Studies student from Virden, Man., helped lead the Mustangs women’s team to a second place finish at the OUA Track and Field Championships this past weekend in Toronto. Hole won gold in the pentathlon, setting an OUA Championship meet record with 3,834 points in the event, and followed that up with a silver in the high jump, a bronze in the 4x400m relay, and a fifth place finish in long jump.

Sheffar, a Social Sciences student from London, helped the Mustangs men’s team take second at the OUA Championships in Toronto. Sheffar won double gold on the weekend, taking first place in the 3000m on Friday, before doing the same in the 1500m on Saturday, while also finishing fourth in the 4x800m relay to continue his stellar season.