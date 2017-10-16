Contini, Fitzsimmons Mustangs Athletes Of The Week

Women’s softball player Sara Contini and men’s golfer Charles Fitzsimmons have been named the Lone Star Texas Grill Western Mustangs Athletes of the Week for the period ending October 15.

Contini, a Nursing student from Arthur, Ont., helped Western earn a spot in the finals at the OIWFA Provincial Championship on Sunday. Contini earned two wins on the weekend, shutting out both the Windsor Lancers and Ottawa Gee-Gees, including throwing a no-hitter against Ottawa in the semifinals.

Fitzsimmons, a Graduate Studies student from Toronto, led the Mustangs men’s golf team to the 12th OUA Championship in program history on Sunday afternoon in Kanata, Ont. Fitzsimmons not only helped the Mustangs take the OUA banner, but also claimed gold on the individual leaderboard, finishing at -2 with a two-day score of 142.