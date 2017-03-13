Chief-Morris, Abdulahi Mustangs Athletes Of The Week

Women’s track and field’s Joy Spear Chief-Morris and men’s track and field’s Ramzi Abdulahi have been named the Lone Star Texas Grill Western Mustangs Athletes of the Week for the period ending March 12.

Spear Chief-Morris, a Social Sciences student from Lethbridge, Alb., helped lead the Mustangs women’s team to a third place finish at the U SPORTS Track and Field Championships in Edmonton over the weekend. Spear Chief-Morris earned three medals at the championship, taking silver in both the 60m hurdles and 4x200m relay, along with a bronze in the 60m.

Abdulahi, an Engineering student from Toronto, helped Western’s men’s team take fourth place overall at this past weekend’s U SPORTS Championship. Abdulahi claimed silver in the 300m on Friday, before winning gold on Saturday as part of the Mustangs 4x400m relay team.