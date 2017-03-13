Chief-Morris, Abdulahi Mustangs Athletes Of The Week
Women’s track and field’s Joy Spear Chief-Morris and men’s track and field’s Ramzi Abdulahi have been named the Lone Star Texas Grill Western Mustangs Athletes of the Week for the period ending March 12.
Spear Chief-Morris, a Social Sciences student from Lethbridge, Alb., helped lead the Mustangs women’s team to a third place finish at the U SPORTS Track and Field Championships in Edmonton over the weekend. Spear Chief-Morris earned three medals at the championship, taking silver in both the 60m hurdles and 4x200m relay, along with a bronze in the 60m.
Abdulahi, an Engineering student from Toronto, helped Western’s men’s team take fourth place overall at this past weekend’s U SPORTS Championship. Abdulahi claimed silver in the 300m on Friday, before winning gold on Saturday as part of the Mustangs 4x400m relay team.
No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!