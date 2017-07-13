Reilly, St. Kitts IBL Players Of The Week

The Intercounty Baseball League announced today that Kitchener First Baseman Sean Reilly and Barrie right-handed starter Matthew St.Kitts have been named the League’s Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the period from July 3- July 9. This marks the second weekly award this season for Reilly, who was also honored the week of June 5-11.

SEAN REILLY, Kitchener Panthers

IBL Batter of the Week

Reilly had another impressive week to add to his amazing season at the plate. In four games last week, Sean recorded a .700 average with one double, two home runs and six RBI.

The IBL record holder for hits currently leads the IBL with a .443 average.

MATTHEW ST.KITTS, Barrie Baycats

IBL Pitcher of the Week

Another strong outing on Sunday against the London Majors allowed St. Kitts and the Barrie Baycats to maintain their perfect record this season. St. Kitts threw 6.0 innings while only giving up four hits and one earned run. Among the 24 batters faced he struck out 12 and walked four.

St. Kitts currently in his best IBL season today with a 3.04 ERA including 31 strikeouts and only ten walks.