Majors-Jet Box Exhibition Clash April 29

London, ON – The London Majors, proud members of the Intercounty Baseball League (IBL), announce that they will be hosting the Michigan Jet Box for their annual exhibition doubleheader Saturday, April 29 starting at 1 p.m. at Labatt Park. Both contests will be nine-inning games.

Jet Box Baseball was established in 1969 in Detroit, Michigan and has been led by Manager Jim Corte for 49 consecutive seasons. The Jet Box are members of the National Amateur Baseball Federation and have won multiple championships.

The London Majors open their 2017 season on Friday, May 12 against the Burlington Herd at Labatt Park. Game time is 7:35 p.m.