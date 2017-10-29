Labatt Park Gets A T-Shirt

by Jeffrey Reed, Editor, LondonOntarioSports.com

Walk around anywhere in London, and you’ll see people wearing Knights sweaters with their favourite players’ numbers, or Western Mustangs-logoed hoodies. Now, a T-shirt pays homage to the world’s oldest baseball grounds, at the corner of Wilson and Riverside.

London artist Carolyn Holdsworth of Me & C. https://mandc.ca has created a T-shirt designed with an image of fans walking up to Labatt Park, which has housed baseball since 1877. In 1994, the park was designated by London City Council under Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act as an historic site.

Today, Labatt Park’s main tenants are the London Majors (est. 1925) of the Intercounty Baseball League (est. 1919). The IBL is in the midst of planning a big bash for its 100th season.

With credentials like those, Labatt Park, indeed, deserves a T-shirt, and who better to create it than Holdsworth? Over the past decade, she has truly lived by the phrase, “Been there, done that, bought the T-shirt.” It’s only fitting that today, after exploring numerous jobs and adventures, she’s creating hand-printed graphic T-shirts showcasing favourite local landmarks.

A Torontonian who studied music at Western University, Holdsworth is owner and sole creative mind behind spring 2016-established Me & C. C was her nickname in university where she said she was “part of this incredible community of artists, performers and creative types.” Today, she uses her own photographs, borrows from other local photographers and takes suggestions (including the Labatt Park image) from Londoners who love their city.

A classical vocalist, Holdsworth has trained as a master-level Reiki practitioner, and has worked in office administration, as a yoga for kids instructor and as a professional dog walker. After Western, Holdsworth grew tired of the music audition circuit in Toronto, so she moved back to London. While in the GTA, she fell in love with an artist’s screen-printed T-shirts showcasing Toronto landmarks.

“I felt really connected to it,” Holdsworth explained. “It was really exciting for me to have somebody’s art on a T-shirt that represented the community I lived in. So when I moved back to London, I thought it would be a wonderful thing to bring here.

“I really enjoy the creative process,” Holdsworth said. “It’s the reason I started this business. And it has been a really fun process because people get excited about having their photography on a T-shirt. The other reason I am doing this is because we all have a connection to the city we live in, and it creates a feeling of kindness to create something that brings excitement and connects us all together.”

Holdsworth’s T-shirt images are pure Forest City, and include the likes of Blackfriars Bridge, Joe Kool’s restaurant, University College at Western, a Wortley Village street scene and Aeolian Hall. Said Holdsworth, “People are constantly suggesting other local favourites that you’ll see on my T-shirts in the future.”

Me & C. donates a portion of its sales to local not-for-profits – something else that is very Forest City.

When you think of baseball in New York, thoughts of the Yankees and Yankee Stadium are inseparable. And when you think of Canadian baseball history, the same thought process is in the minds of local baseball fans, who have also been there, done that and bought the T-shirt when it comes to flocking to the corner of Wilson and Riverside.

Said Holdsworth, “When you wear my designs you’re promoting a culture where everyone belongs and everyone thrives – a community in which we take care of one another. Because London is not just our city, it’s our home.”