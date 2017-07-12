IBL Wednesday Washed Out

Rain washes out July 12 IBL schedule

CAMBRIDGE – Rain washed out both IBL games scheduled for Wednesday night.

Brantford was slated to host London, while Barrie was supposed to visit Toronto. Make-up games have not been announced.

Future games

Thursday, July 13

Hamilton at Kitchener, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Burlington at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Kitchener at London, 7:35 p.m.

Toronto at Brantford, 8 p.m.

Standings

Barrie Baycats 23-0

London Majors 19-4

Kitchener Panthers 18-6

Toronto Maple Leafs 12-13

Brantford Red Sox 8-15

Burlington Herd 9-17

Hamilton Cardinals 7-16

Guelph Royals 1-26