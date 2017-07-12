IBL Wednesday Washed Out

July 12, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

Rain washes out July 12 IBL schedule
CAMBRIDGE – Rain washed out both IBL games scheduled for Wednesday night.
Brantford was slated to host London, while Barrie was supposed to visit Toronto. Make-up games have not been announced.

Future games
Thursday, July 13
Hamilton at Kitchener, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 14
Burlington at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
Kitchener at London, 7:35 p.m.
Toronto at Brantford, 8 p.m.

Standings
Barrie Baycats 23-0
London Majors 19-4
Kitchener Panthers 18-6
Toronto Maple Leafs 12-13
Brantford Red Sox 8-15
Burlington Herd 9-17
Hamilton Cardinals 7-16
Guelph Royals 1-26

Twitter Digg Delicious Stumbleupon Technorati Facebook Email
Majors/IBL

About jeffreyreed

A leading Canadian communications professional. Corporate office www.JeffreyReedReporting.com established 1989.
View all posts by jeffreyreed

No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!