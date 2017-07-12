IBL Wednesday Washed Out
Rain washes out July 12 IBL schedule
CAMBRIDGE – Rain washed out both IBL games scheduled for Wednesday night.
Brantford was slated to host London, while Barrie was supposed to visit Toronto. Make-up games have not been announced.
Future games
Thursday, July 13
Hamilton at Kitchener, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 14
Burlington at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
Kitchener at London, 7:35 p.m.
Toronto at Brantford, 8 p.m.
Standings
Barrie Baycats 23-0
London Majors 19-4
Kitchener Panthers 18-6
Toronto Maple Leafs 12-13
Brantford Red Sox 8-15
Burlington Herd 9-17
Hamilton Cardinals 7-16
Guelph Royals 1-26
