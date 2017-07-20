IBL Report: Panthers Maul Majors 20-0

Panthers Blank Majors

Wednesday at Kitchener, an eight-run second inning helped the Panthers maul the London Majors, 20-0.

Panthers DH Sean Reilly collected two home runs for a league-leading 18 on the season. His four RBI on the night also give him the league lead with 54.

From the Hamilton Cardinals:

BAYCATS BASH BIRDS

HAMILTON SCORES TWO RUNS ON SEVEN HITS

Hamilton took on the league leading Barrie Baycats on Wednesday night in IBL action at Bernie Arbour Stadium. However, the Baycats would collect 12 hits and take advantage of three Cardinals errors to take the game 16-2. Four Barrie batters would have a pair of hits in the game, including Kyle DeGrace who had a triple. For Hamilton Jon Dziomba was the only Cardinal to pick up a pair of hits.

Hamilton jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Dziomba hit is first single of the game to score Chris Beer who had reached base on a double.

In the second, the Baycats would bat around their order, scoring three runs, two coming in on a DeGrace bases loaded single and the other on an RBI single by Jordan Castaldo. Barrie went on to score four more in the fourth with Atkinson doubling to score one of the runs and later scoring on a Jeff Cowan single.

Hamilton would get back on the board in the eighth inning. Nate Mastervick opened the inning with a single and later scored on a single by Connor Bowie but by that point the damage had been done and the Baycats had a commanding 16-2 lead.

For the Cardinals, Kyle Adoranti took the loss, going four innings in the start, allowing seven runs on five hits, walking eight batters and striking out one. Benson Merritt came in to pitch to start the fifth, allowing five runs, only one was earned, on five hits while walking one and striking out one. Jake Sims took over on the sixth, allowing one unearned run on two walks. Nick Jambrosic then entered the game and pitched the seventh and eighth innings, allowing three runs, only one was earned, on two hits and walk. David Vanderby finished off the game, getting a ground out and two fly outs in the ninth.

For Barrie, Emilis Guerrero picked up the win, going seven innings, allowing a run on four hits and striking out 11 batters. Chris Nagorski and Enerio Del Rosario each pitched an inning to finish the game with Nagorski allowing a run on three hits.

Hamilton and the Baycats will meet up once again on Thursday night, this time in Barrie at Coates Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m. The next home game will for the Cardinals is on Friday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit Bernie Arbour also starting at 7:30 p.m.

Winning Pitcher: Emilis Guerrero (8-0)

Losing Pitcher: Kyle Adoranti (1-3)

Barrie Hitters

Kevin Atkinson – 2 for 3 (Single, Double, Fielder’s Choice, 3 Walks, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs)

Kyle DeGrace – 2 for 4 (Single, Triple, Fielder’s Choice, Walk, Stolen Base, 2 runs, 3 RBIs)

Jordan Castaldo – 2 for 4 (2 Singles, Reached on Error, Walked, Hit by Pitch, Strikeout, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs)

Hamilton Hitters

Jon Dziomba – 2 for 4 (2 Singles, Strikeout, RBI)

Chris Beer – 1 for 4 (Double, Reached on Dropped 3rd Strike, 2 Strikeouts, Run)

Connor Bowie – 1 for 4 (Single, Strikeout, RBI)

