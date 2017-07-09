IBL Report July 9: Baycats Sweep Majors

Baycats set IBL record after doubleheader sweep

LONDON – The Barrie Baycats set a new Intercounty Baseball League record with 23 straight wins to start the season – eclipsing the previous mark of 22 set by Brantford in 1961 – following a doubleheader sweep of the London Majors on the road Sunday afternoon. One of Barrie’s wins was a forfeit versus Guelph.

The Baycats have won 32 consecutive games dating back to last season, when they won nine in a row in the playoffs to clinch their third straight title.

In London, Barrie took game one 6-5 in eight innings before sealing the sweep with a 4-1 victory.

Kevin Atkinson’s two-run single with two outs in the seventh sent the opener to extra innings, where Conner Morro drilled a two-run home run in the eighth to cap a three-hit game. Reliever Enerio Del Rosario allowed a run on two hits in the bottom of the inning to secure his fifth save.

Branfy Infante went 2-for-3 with a solo home run. He also scored twice. Jordan Castaldo added an RBI.

LeJon Baker homered twice and drove in four Majors runs. Michael Ambrose had two hits, an RBI and two runs, while Chris McQueen singled and scored.

Curtis Johnson (2-1) took the loss, giving up two runs on two hits with a strikeout in one inning. Murilo Gouvea started and went seven innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

Brandon Catena (1-0) earned the win for Barrie in relief, tossing a scoreless inning with one hit allowed and a strikeout. Starter Claudio Custodio went six innings, giving up four runs on six hits with four walks and nine strikeouts.

In game two, Ryan Spataro singled twice and scored a pair of runs for Barrie. Castaldo and Atkinson each had an RBI, while Steve Lewis singled twice and had an RBI.

Matthew St. Kitts (3-0) allowed a run on four hits in six innings for the win. He walked four and struck out 12. Del Rosario earned another save by striking out the side to close the game.

Cleveland Brownlee singled and scored the Majors’ lone run.

Luis Sanchez (7-1) took the loss, giving up two unearned runs on four hits with two walks in six innings.

Hardie drives in two as Leafs top Red Sox

TORONTO – Tyler Hardie had two hits and drove in a pair of runs as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Brantford Red Sox 7-3 Sunday afternoon at Christie Pits.

Grant Tamane went 3-for-5 with an RBI and run, while Justin Marra and Brendan Keys each drove in a run and scored once. Adam Odd had three hits, including two doubles, and scored a run, Daniel Szpik drove in a run and scored twice, and Ryan White picked up an RBI.

Andrew Simonetti (1-4) got the win, allowing a run on one hit with a walk and two strikeouts in three innings of relief. Justin Cicatello tossed three scoreless innings for his first save. He scattered four hits and struck out three. Starter Marek Deska gave up two runs on four hits with a walk in three innings.

Dan Jagdeo had three hits, including a solo home run, for the Red Sox. Brandon Dailey also had a solo blast and a single. Ricky Murray added an RBI.

Graham Tebbit (1-1) gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits in 5.1 innings for Brantford. He walked two and struck out five.

From the Hamilton Cardinals:

CARDINALS RALLY BUT CAN’T CATCH PANTHERS

STEWART GOES THREE-FOR-THREE AT THE PLATE FOR HAMILTON

For the second straight home game, the Hamilton Cardinals hosted the Kitchener Panthers at Bernie Arbour Stadium in IBL action on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers would score early and often while their defense would hold them just enough late in the game to defeat the Cardinals 9-8. Logan Stewart would go three-for-three at the plate for Hamilton and TJ Baker would hit a solo home run while Yorkis Borroto, Sean Reilly and Justin Interisano would all hit home runs for the visiting Panthers.

Kitchener got on the board first when Tanner Nivins hit a sacrifice fly to centre field that allowed Josh Garton to score. Their lead was then extended in their second at bats of the game. Colin Gordner would single in a run which was followed by Borroto reaching base on a fielder’s choice that scored a second run in the inning. Reilly capped off the inning with a three-run home run to give the Panthers a 6-0 lead.

In the home half of the second TJ Baker led off the inning with a solo home run to get Hamilton on the board. Connor Bowie and Laine Renaud then hit back to back singles before Stewart hit a sacrifice fly to centre to bring in Bowie and make it a 6-2 game.

The Panthers would get one run back in the top of the third when Interisano hit a lead-off solo home run off the right field light standard. In the fourth, Kitchener would get another home run, this one off the bat of Borroto for a pair of runs to go up by seven on the Cardinals.

Hamilton started to chip away at the lead in the fifth inning. Stewart singled and moved to second on a walk to Nate Mastervick. Jake Foden was then hit by a pitch to load up the bases before Jon Dziomba singled to plate a pair of runs. The next inning the Cardinals would see Connor Bowie hit a lead-off triple and scored on a Stewart single up the middle to cut the lead to 9-5.

In the Hamilton eighth inning, Baker and Renaud each drew walks before Stewart sent another single up the middle plating a run. With two outs in the inning Mastervick would then hit a double to plate another run with a third run crossing the plate in the inning on a throwing error that made it 9-8.

The Cardinals would look to keep the rally going in the bottom of the ninth as Chris Beer singled and later moved to second on Bowie’s two out walk. However, a strikeout would end any threat of the home side tying the game up.

For Hamilton, Dan Weagle took the loss, allowing nine runs, one of which was unearned, on ten hits, walking two and striking out one over five innings. Kyle Adoranti would enter the game to pitch the sixth and seventh innings, allowing two hits. Benson Merritt pitched the final two innings, hitting a batter and striking out two of the seven batters he faced.

For the Panthers, Sean Ratcliffe got the win, pitching five innings where he allowed four runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out four over five innings. Dylan Brooks came in to relieve Ratcliffe and pitch two innings, allowing a run on two hits and striking out two. Even DiMichele would start the eighth but only lasted a third of an inning, allowing three runs, two of which were earned, on one hit and two walks. Matt Vickers finished off the eighth innings, allowing a hit and striking out one. Noelvis Entenza picked up the save, pitching in the ninth, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two.

Hamilton heads out on the road for a pair of games against the Kitchener Panthers at Jack Couch Park on Tuesday and Thursday of this week. The Cardinals will return home for a Friday night tilt with the Burlington Herd. All three games will start at 7:30 PM.

The Hamilton Cardinals and Buffalo Wild Wings are teaming up to raise funds for the Special Olympics Hamilton Softball team. At the Stoney Creek location of Buffalo Wild Wings at 524 Centennial Parkway between 6 and 8 PM tomorrow night to eat wings and raise funds. Members of the Cardinals will be special guest servers and 10 percent of

Winning Pitcher: Sean Ratcliffe (2-2)

Losing Pitcher: Dan Weagle (0-6)

Save: Noelvis Entenza (3)

Kitchener Hitters

Yorkis Borroto – 2 for 3 (Single, 2-Run Home Run, Fielder’s Choice, 2 Walks, 2 Runs, 3 RBIs)

Colin Gordner – 3 for 5 (3 Singles, Strikeout, Run, RBI)

Sean Reilly – 2 for 4 (Single, 3-Run Home Run, Reached on Error, Run, 3 RBIs)

Hamilton Hitters

Logan Stewart – 3 for 3 (3 Singles, Sacrifice Fly, 2 Runs, 3 RBIs)

Connor Bowie – 2 for 4 (Single, Triple, Walk, Strikeout, 2 Runs)

Nate Mastervick – 1 for 3 (Double, Walk, Strikeout, Run, RBI)

Future games

Tuesday, July 11

Hamilton at Kitchener, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Barrie at Toronto, 7:35 p.m.

London at Brantford, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

Hamilton at Kitchener, 7:30 p.m.

Standings

Barrie Baycats 23-0

London Majors 19-4

Kitchener Panthers 17-6

Toronto Maple Leafs 12-13

Brantford Red Sox 8-15

Burlington Herd 9-17

Hamilton Cardinals 7-15

Guelph Royals 1-26