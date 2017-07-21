IBL Report July 21

From the IBL:

Panthers win 10th straight

KITCHENER – The Kitchener Panthers extended their win streak to 10 with a 13-8 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night at Jack Couch Park.

Yorbis Borroto, Mike Gordner, Josh Garton, Tanner Nivins and Jeff MacLeod all homered in the victory. Borroto finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs, Gordner drove in three, Garton’s home run was a solo shot, Nivins also connected on a solo blast and added a single and double and scored three times, and MacLeod went deep with two men on base.

Justin Interisano, Mike Andrulis and Colin Gordner each had two hits and scored a run. Yulexis La Rosa went 3-for-5 with three RBI.

Noelvis Entenza (6-0) went seven innings for the win, allowing six runs on 11 hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Mike Schnurr recorded the last out and stranded the bases loaded to earn his fourth save.

Daniel Szpik had three hits, two RBI and a run for the Leafs. Justin Marra went 3-for-5 with an RBI and run, Zac Orchard had two hits and an RBI, while Grant Tamane and Greg Carrington each drove in a run. Tyler Hardie singled, doubled and scored twice, and Ryan White plated a pair of runs.

Justin Cicatello (3-3) took the loss, giving up 11 runs (six earned) on 12 hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out two.

Majors-Herd suspended due to darkness

BURLINGTON – Thursday night’s game in Burlington between the Herd and London Majors was suspended due to darkness in the bottom of the 10th with the teams tied 7-7. It will be resumed July 28 in London.

From the Hamilton Cardinals:

Barrie Blanks Cards

Hamilton made the drive up to Barrie on Thursday night to face the Baycats at Coates Stadium. The game, which was scheduled to start at 7:30 PM, was delayed 75-minutes due to travel issues the Cardinals players had because of the closure of a portion of highway 400 near Burford. Due to the travel issues the teams and the IBL agreed to a shortened seven inning game. When play did get underway it was all Barrie who took the game 9-0. Logan Stewart and Luke Tevlin each had a pair of hits for the Cardinals.

The Baycats got on the board in the third inning when Jordan Castaldo doubled in two runners. They then extended their lead in the fourth with four runs, two of which came on a Branfy Infante two-run home run. The other two runs in the inning came on a Ryan Spataro sacrifice fly and a Kyle DeGrace double.

Barrie would go on to add two more runs in the fifth and one more in the ninth to finish off the scoring.

The Cardinals did have opportunities to break the shutout bid. In the fifth inning Tevlin hit a one out double and Marcus Dicenzo walked. Both moved up a base on a wild pitch but were left there after two strikeouts. Also, in the sixth Mike Hart and Stewart drew back to back walks to open the inning. Hart would later get to third but a fly ball and two strikeouts ended the threat.

For Hamilton, Ben Reid took the loss, pitching the entire game. Reid gave up nine runs on 12 hits, walking four and striking out two batters.

For the Baycats, Claudio Custodio went six innings for the win, allowing four hits and three walks. He would strikeout 12 Cardinals batters. Brad Bissell pitched the final inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.

Hamilton returns home for their fourth game in as many nights when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bernie Arbour on Friday night. First pitch is slated for 7:30 PM.

Winning Pitcher: Claudio Custaldo (6-0)

Losing Pitcher: Ben Reid (0-2)

Barrie Hitters

Branfy Infante – 1 for 2 (2-Run Home Run, Sacrifice Fly, Walk, 2 Runs, 3 RBIs)

Glenn Jackson – 2 for 3 (2 Singles, 2 RBIs)

Jordan Castaldo – 2 for 3 (Single, Double, Walk, Run, 2 RBIs)

Hamilton Hitters

Luke Tevlin – 2 for 3 (Single, Double, Strikeout)

Logan Stewart – 2 for 3 (2 Singles, Walk)

Mike Hart – 1 for 2 (Single, Walk, Strikeout)

Future games

Friday, July 21

Toronto at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Kitchener at Burlington, 1:05 p.m.

Brantford at London, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Burlington at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Brantford at Kitchener, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at London, 7:05 p.m.

*Standings

Barrie Baycats 28-1

Kitchener Panthers 23-6

London Majors 20-8

Toronto Maple Leafs 14-15

Brantford Red Sox 11-16

Burlington Herd 11-18

Hamilton Cardinals 7-22

**Guelph Royals 1-29

* Teams awarded wins for forfeited games versus Guelph

** Guelph 1-15 before ceasing operations