IBL Report July 19

From the IBL:

The longest winning streak in the history of the IBL is …. over!

The Toronto Maple Leafs were trailing 3-1 heading into the middle of the game but scored five times in the fifth inning and added another four runs in the sixth en route to a 12-8 win over the Barrie Baycats.

The Baycats entered the game at Christie Pit in Toronto Wednesday night having won the first 26 games of the season.

But the Baycats did not go quietly. Toronto led the game 12-4 heading into the top of the ninth but Barrie scored four times and had a runner at third base when the game ended.

Zac Orchard led the Toronto offense, reaching base four times. He had three singles, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in two.

Justin Marra had a double, his fifth home run, scored twice and drove in three runs.

Branfy Infante had two doubles for Barrie and scored a run while Ryan Spataro raised his batting average to .424 with a pair of hits plus two walks.

The Baycats left 13 men on base.

Pedro De Los Santos pitched eight innings for the Maple Leafs to get the win, giving up just four runs. Andrew Simonetti got the final two outs. Adam Rowe was tagged with the loss.

In Hamilton, the Brantford Red Sox scored a run in the first inning, another in the second and two in the third en route to a 6-2 win over the Hamilton Cardinals.

Graham Tebbitt delivered a quality start for the Red Sox, taking his team into the seventh inning while scattering nine hits. Jackson Jones also had a quality start, giving the Cardinals six innings.

Nate DeSouza led the offense with a pair of home runs to give him four on the year and Chris Dennis had two doubles. Jacob Sims homered in the losing cause.

With the win the Red Sox pull into fifth spot.

Wednesday night:

London at Kitchener, 7:30 p.m

Barrie at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Standings

Barrie 26-1

Kitchener 21-6

London 20-7

Toronto 14-14

Brantford 11-16

Burlington 11-18

Hamilton 7-20

x-Guelph 1-29

x-ceased operations