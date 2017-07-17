IBL Report July 17

Panthers-Majors postponed

KITCHENER – Sunday’s game at Jack Couch Park between the Kitchener Panthers and London Majors will be rescheduled after a thunderstorm rolled through the area in the top of the fourth inning.

LeJon Baker had just hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 4-4 when the skies opened up, bringing with it thunder and lightning.

After London opened the scoring, the Panthers scored four times in the bottom of the third to take a three-run lead.

Kitchener was going for its ninth straight win, and London was trying to snap a five-game losing streak.

No make-up date has been announced.

St. Kitts, Cowan come up big for Baycats

BARRIE – Matthew St. Kitts pitched into the seventh inning and struck out 10 as the Barrie Baycats made it 26 straight wins to start the season with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Brantford Red Sox Sunday night.

St. Kitts scattered four hits over 6.2 innings and also walked five as he improved to 4-0. Enerio Del Rosario threw a clean ninth for his seventh save.

At the plate, Jeff Cowan went 4-for-4 with three RBI. Branfy Infante drove in a pair, while Conner Morro scored twice and stole his fourth base of the season. Glenn Jackson, Jordan Castaldo, Kevin Atkinson and Brandon Dhue also scored.

Dennon Koziol and Cody Mombourquette each had two hits and an RBI for the Red Sox. Benjamin Bostick had the other RBI, and Nic Burdett singled and scored.

Christian Garcia (0-2) took the loss, giving up six runs (three earned) on six hits with five walks and six strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Orchard leads Leafs past Cardinals

TORONTO – Zac Orchard homered and drove in five to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 17-9 win over the Hamilton Cardinals Sunday afternoon at Christie Pits.

Orchard went 5-for-6 and fell a triple short of the cycle as the Leafs battered three Cardinals pitchers for 17 hits.

Grant Tamane singled, homered and drove in three while scoring twice. Tyler Hardie had a pair of hits and two runs, Justin Marra scored three times, Ryan White plated a pair of runs and had an RBI, Dan Marra picked up two hits, two RBI and two runs, Greg Carrington singled four times and drove in four while scoring once, and Adam Marra and Adam Garner each had an RBI.

Trevor Caughey (1-0) earned the win after going five innings and allowing nine runs on 13 hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Chris Beer paced the Cardinals with a single, double, two RBI and two runs. TJ Baker had two hits, two runs and an RBI, Connor Bowie singled twice and scored a run, Jake Chiaravalle had a pair of hits and scored once, Callum Murphy drove in three with two hits, and Laine Renaud added two RBI.

Chris Lazar (2-3) took the loss, giving up 10 runs (seven earned) on eight hits in 1.1 innings. He walked two.

Future games

Tuesday, July 18

Brantford at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

London at Kitchener, 7:30 p.m.

Barrie at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Standings

Barrie Baycats 26-0

Kitchener Panthers 21-6

London Majors 19-7

Toronto Maple Leafs 13-14

Brantford Red Sox 10-16

Burlington Herd 11-18

Hamilton Cardinals 7-19

Guelph Royals 1-28