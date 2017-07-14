IBL Report July 13

Panthers win sixth straight

KITCHENER – The Kitchener Panthers opened the floodgates before the skies opened up in Thursday’s 13-7 win over the visiting Hamilton Cardinals.

Kitchener scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to break a 7-7 tie, and the game was called due to rain after the Cardinals were held scoreless in the top of the eighth.

Sean Reilly, the reigning Batter of the Week, had two home runs and four RBI for the Panthers, who have won six straight games. He also scored three times.

Yulexis La Rosa had two hits, two runs and an RBI, Yorbis Borroto drove in a pair of runs and scored once, Tanner Nivins singled twice and had an RBI and a run, Mike Andrulis had two hits and an RBI, and Ryan Douse picked up the other RBI with a single to spark the decisive seventh.

Andy Leader (1-0) picked up the win, throwing 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. He walked two and struck out two. Ryan Giberson started and also went 1.2 innings, giving up three runs on two hits with five walks and two strikeouts.

For Hamilton, Connor Bowie went 3-for-5 with two doubles. He drove in a run and scored once. Nate Mastervick had an RBI and run, Jacob Simms had two RBI, Jake Chiaravalle scored twice, and Logan Stewart added an RBI.

Hamilton trailed 6-3 at one point and tied the game in the top of the seventh before Kitchener took control. Three of the Cards’ seven errors came in the seventh.

Benson Merritt (1-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits in 1.2 innings. He walked one and didn’t register a strikeout. Jackson Jones started and allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits and five walks in five innings.

Future games

Friday, July 14

Burlington at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Kitchener at London, 7:35 p.m.

Toronto at Brantford, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

London at Barrie, 1 p.m. (DH)

Kitchener at Burlington, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

London at Kitchener, 2 p.m.

Hamilton at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Brantford at Barrie, 7 p.m.

Standings

Barrie Baycats 23-0

London Majors 19-4

Kitchener Panthers 19-6

Toronto Maple Leafs 12-13

Brantford Red Sox 8-15

Burlington Herd 9-17

Hamilton Cardinals 7-17

Guelph Royals 1-26